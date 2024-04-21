FBCCI pushes for increased participation of local businesses in foreign trade fairs

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) is urging for greater involvement of marginal, small and medium enterprises in international trade fairs.

This initiative aims to spotlight Bangladesh's promising products on the global market.

FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam made the call during the first meeting of the organisation's Standing Committee on National and International Trade Fairs and Foreign Delegations day.

He emphasised the need to provide marginal, small and medium enterprises with the space and resources to effectively display their products at these events.

"The participation of marginal, small and medium enterprises is crucial at both national and international levels," Mahbubul Alam said. "This will allow us to export Bangladesh's promising products and open new markets."

The FBCCI president informed that his organisation is actively discussing and collaborating with the government to make this a reality.

He also proposed organising roadshows in neighbouring countries and Europe to revive the country's handicraft industry and increase export opportunities for these products.

Standing Committee Chairman Nuruzzaman echoed Mahbubul Alam's sentiments, highlighting Bangladesh's vast potential and young population. "We need to move beyond the garment sector and focus on product diversification and market creation," Nuruzzaman said.

Achieving this, he acknowledged, will require close collaboration with the Export Promotion Bureau, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority.

FBCCI Senior Vice President Md Amin Helaly pledged the organisation's support in facilitating increased exports through participation in foreign trade fairs. He stressed, however, the importance of raising awareness among Bangladeshis about the country's diverse and promising products.

The meeting concluded with an open discussion where participants expressed keen interest in organising and participating in various sectoral fairs, both domestically and internationally, under the FBCCI's umbrella.