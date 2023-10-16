Farmers start Tk12 egg sales, corporates urged to follow suit

Similar to marginal farmers, the country's five to six corporate establishments could also sell eggs at Tk12 apiece nationwide, which would help alleviate instability in the egg market, said AHM Safiquzzaman, director general of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection, on Monday.

"If corporate companies seek our assistance in carrying out such activities, we will provide that assistance," he said while inaugurating the programme for the direct sale of eggs to consumers at Karwan Bazar TCB Square in the capital.

Brig Gen Md Ariful Hasan, chairman of the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), and Suman Howladar, president of the Bangladesh Poultry Association, were present at the programme.

The association, with support from the consumer rights directorate, initiated the sale of eggs at Tk12 apiece at a time when the price has been on the rise, reaching Tk13-13.75 in retail markets in Dhaka.

When asked about the alleged market syndicate, Safiquzzaman remarked, "Everyone is aware of who is involved in this syndicate. Corporate entities need to step forward to dismantle this syndicate; otherwise, it cannot be eliminated. Controlling the prices of goods through market surveillance is impossible without the cooperation of consumers and suppliers, given that products change hands multiple times, leading to an increase in prices."

He mentioned that ever since the commerce ministry set the prices of three products, including eggs, on 14 September, the consumer rights directorate has been actively working to implement the decision. While the prices of potatoes and eggs briefly returned to normal, they have risen once more, causing increased hardship for ordinary citizens.

Although the aim is to sell eggs at 20 spots in Dhaka, egg sales are being conducted only at TCB Square on the opening day. Now, a consumer can buy a maximum of 30 eggs. The poultry association plans to sell 42,000 eggs on this day.

Faridul Islam, a private employee who came to buy eggs, welcomed the initiative, saying, "This initiative of fair price is a relief for people like us with limited income."

During the programme, Brig Gen Md Ariful Hasan said that, as per the government's directive, TCB is distributing products at subsidised prices nationwide. Additionally, the efforts of marginal egg farmers are highly significant. The government has established a price of Tk12 for eggs after considering the profitability of all parties involved, which is a reasonable approach.

"However, it is still challenging for the general public to get eggs at this rate. That's why marginal farmers have taken the initiative to sell eggs at government-fixed prices. Similarly, larger companies in this sector can also step forward. If marginal farmers can do it, so can corporate entities," he added.

The poultry association's Suman Howladar said the price fixed by the government at the production and retail levels is reasonable. But it is not being implemented.

"That is why we have taken the initiative to reduce the distance between consumers and farmers. We want consumers to eat a fair-priced egg and the farmer to get a fair price," he added.

He stated that the country has an adequate supply of eggs, and there is no need to import them to manage the market. The market will stabilise if eggs are made available to consumers at a fixed price.