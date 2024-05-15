1 shot dead, 6 more injured in UP post-polls violence in Gopalganj

UNB
15 May, 2024, 01:25 am
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 01:31 am

Deceased Ashiqur Bhuiyan, 28, son of Jalil Bhuiyan of Chandradighlia Bus Stand in the Sadar upazila. He was the supporter of defeated candidate BM Liakat Ali

A supporter of a defeated candidate of the just held Upazila Parishad election in Gopalganj Sadar upazila was shot dead and six others were injured in post-poll violence on Tuesday (14 May) night.

Deceased Ashiqur Bhuiyan, 28, son of Jalil Bhuiyan of Chandradighlia Bus Stand in the Sadar upazila. He was the supporter of defeated candidate BM Liakat Ali.

Three of the injured were identified as Lion Bhuiyan, Hakim Khandaker and Mehedhi Hasan.

Of them, Lion was shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital due to critical condition and the rest to Gopalganj Medical College Hospital.

Sadar police station's Sub Inspector Maridul Islam confirmed the death of the supporter saying that the clash broke out between the fellows of winning Chairman Kamruzzaman Lutul and defeated candidate Liakat in the bus stand area around 8:30pm.

The clash left one dead on the spot and six other injured, he said, adding that the situation was now under their control as additional police personnel were deployed to fend off further clashes.

