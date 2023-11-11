Cox's Bazar rail station project enriched 'our local engineering skills'

The newly inaugurated oyster-shaped railway station in Cox's Bazar is stealing the spotlight, and Max Group stands proud as the driving force behind the majority of its construction.

In an exclusive interview, Engr Ghulam Mohammed Alomgir, chairman of Max Group, shares insights into the project and the prowess of local expertise.

Abbas Uddin Noyon of The Business Standard took the interview.

The iconic railway station is seemingly more talked about than Dhaka-Cox's Bazar railway. What are the facilities at this station?

Working on an internationally acclaimed project fills us with pride. Overcoming numerous challenges, this project has not only enhanced our native engineers' skills but also generated substantial job opportunities. Esteemed consultants, both domestic and foreign, along with ADB representatives, have commended our work, stating that the railway station stands unparalleled in the subcontinent. This iconic structure boasts unique amenities, making it incomparable. Upon integration with India and Myanmar, it is poised to become an international railway station.

What are the differences between Cox's Bazar station and Kamalapur and Chattogram stations, the two big railway stations of the country?

Designed with the latest architectural perspective and inspired by the coastal charm of Cox's Bazar, the new rail station seamlessly integrates modern amenities. This station offers a unique boarding experience—ascending on one side and descending on the other. Ticketing and exit counters, along with various restrooms, are conveniently located on the first and second floors. The subsequent levels house a vibrant food court and two floors of hotel facilities, providing swift accommodations for travellers. For those eager to explore the sea during the day and then return, a quick departure option by night train is available. With a four-star, five-star resort ambiance, the station includes a dedicated convention centre.

Equipped with accelerators, lifts, and central air conditioning, this facility not only exemplifies modernity but addresses the shortcomings of its predecessors, offering a complete travel experience.

On the other hand, the Kamalapur station, constructed four to five decades ago, was considered contemporary during its inception. While the station boasts architectural beauty, it currently lacks essential amenities such as accommodations, a convention centre, and a food court.

The station is made in the shape of an oyster. How did you come up with the idea of ​​the colour and type of the station and the architecture?

When it was conceived, if memory serves me right, someone suggested to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, "Let's integrate elements from Cox's Bazar's traditions here". Subsequently, the Prime Minister said "Why not fashion it in the likeness of an oyster?"

Initially, we were not involved in the decision-making process. Prior to the tender, the railway authority initiated a concept design, and upon winning the tender, we meticulously crafted the detailed design.

Despite the collaboration between China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and Max Group, the design of the iconic building, including architectural input, construction, and equipment, was solely our undertaking. It proves that this country is not only progressing but also achieving sustainable development.

Tell us about your experiences in constructing the iconic station.

The design of the steel structure was a challenge and then constructing the building was a bigger challenge -- assembling oysters and bolting them together. As an engineer, I can say that those involved with the project got their knowledge and experience enriched.

What challenges have you encountered in implementing the work?

The 29-acre site, originally a paddy field, was a significant challenge due to the extensive amount of earth-filling required. Addressing this, a large quantity of soil was transported from various locations, including some areas even 10-15km away. The magnitude of the task made it impractical to continue the work during the monsoon, compelling us to extend the project over two to three seasons.

The process involved deploying a fleet of hundreds of dump trucks, excavators, and payloaders. However, subsequent soil tests revealed unfavourable conditions, leading to an unexpected need for extensive piling, one and a half times greater than initially anticipated. This challenge primarily centred on enhancing the foundation by addressing soil quality issues.

Additionally, erecting the upper steel structure presented an even greater hurdle for the project timeline and execution.

Although foreigners play the role of the main contractor in the construction of major infrastructures in the country, local organisations are implementing the works at the field level. For the Cox's Bazar project, we had deployed 300 engineers, who included over 250 Bangladeshis.

How experienced are our local engineering firms?

Domestic construction firms have significantly boosted their capabilities. Now there's no need to involve foreign entities for projects of railways, roads and bridges. Domestic contractors have achieved proficiency in global standards. Seven to eight companies, including Max, now are capable of implementing such projects. Future endeavours can be successfully undertaken by these contractors, utilising local engineers and resources. This approach can reduce costs, minimise project timelines, foster GDP growth, accelerate national development, and expedite sustainable resource utilisation.