Gaza’s two largest hospitals shut; WHO warns of more premature babies dying

Newborns are placed in bed after being taken off incubators in Gaza's Al Shifa hospital after power outage, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Gaza City, Gaza 12 November 2023 in this still image obtained by Reuters

More than 11,100 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, although the number has not been updated since contact was lost with key hospitals on Friday. In Israel, the death toll from Hamas's attacks stands at more than 1,200, having been revised downwards.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned of a "dire and perilous" situation in Gaza's hospitals, saying that more patients, including, premature babies are "tragically" dying.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City "is not functioning as a hospital anymore."

The WHO says "constant gunfire and bombings in the area have exacerbated the already critical circumstances".

Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry says at least 2,300 people are still inside Al-Shifa, in an update shared by the WHO.

Gaza's two largest hospitals, Al-Shifa and Al-Quds, have both closed. Israeli snipers continue to fire at anyone near Al-Shifa Hospital, trapping thousands inside.

The International Committee of the Red Cross has said the conditions under which civilians are evacuating in the Gaza Strip are "precarious and unsafe".

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said "pauses" are needed to enable the evacuation of hospital patients who need urgent medical care.

10:20am

Sounds of heavy gunfire heard as Israeli forces carry out raid near Nablus

Sounds of heavy gunfire were heard across the Balata refugee camp as Israeli forces clashed with Palestinian fighters in the occupied West Bank.

A video posted by Al Jazeera Arabic on X showed the skyline of the outskirts of Nablus as the reported clashes erupted early on Monday.

The occupied West Bank has been subjected to multiple nightly raids, days after the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

8:35am

Pro-Iranian fighters reportedly killed in US strikes on Syria

Between six to seven pro-Iranian fighters were reportedly killed after the US carried out a strike in eastern Syria, according to a Fox News correspondent.

Jennifer Griffin quoted a Pentagon source as saying that an Iran-allied safe house was hit in one of the two explosions, reports Al-Jazeera.

"Two hours of secondary explosions seen at second location suggesting large weapons and ammo storage," she added.

7:45am

Al-Shifa staff unable to bury 100 decomposing bodies: Health minister

Gaza's Minister of Health Mai al-Kaila has told the Wafa news agency that the hospital staff of Al-Shifa Hospital are struggling to bury the remains of at least 100 people who were killed in recent days following relentless Israeli bombardment of the besieged enclave.

The situation is endangering the health of the hospital workers who also have to deal with accumulating medical waste inside the hospital complex, she said.

Al-Shifa Hospital has already shut its doors to new patients, even as it continues to deal with thousands of refugees who are also taking shelter there, reports Al-Jazeera.

According to reports, Israeli snipers have been firing at anyone near the hospital.

6:04am

WHO warns of 'dire and perilous' situation at Gaza's main hospital

The World Health Organization has warned of a "dire and perilous" situation at Gaza's main medical facility, Al-Shifa Hospital, which is experiencing a near-complete power outage and shortages of food and water.

WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said "constant gunfire and bombings" in the area around the hospital have "exacerbated the already critical circumstances" and that Al-Shifa "is not functioning as a hospital anymore".

The Israeli military has reiterated it is "ready to help" evacuate the dozens of vulnerable newborn babies being cared for at the site to another hospital.

Al-Shifa's head of surgery, Dr Marwan Abu Saada, has told the BBC that a third premature newborn baby has died because of a lack of power.

Dozens of other newborns are currently not receiving the care they need and the surgeon said he is "afraid we are going to lose the lives of all [the] babies".

Also speaking to the BBC earlier, Israeli president Isaac Herzog repeated an allegation that Hamas has its headquarters underneath Al-Shifa. Hamas denies using the hospital for military purposes.

Dr Abu Saada also described Israel's allegation as a "big lie" and issued an "open invitation" to its nearby forces to come and inspect the building.

5:55am

Hamas-run health ministry says more than 2,000 people inside Al-Shifa

Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry has issued an update about the situation at Al-Shifa, saying there are at least 2,300 people still inside the hospital.

The numbers have been provided to the World Health Organisation, who shared them in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

.@WHO has managed to get in touch with health professionals at the Al-Shifa hospital in #Gaza.



The situation is dire and perilous.



The update says there are between 600 and 650 inpatients in the hospital, as well as 200 to 500 health workers and around 1,500 displaced people who have sought shelter.

It adds that the lack of power, water, and food at the site is "putting lives at immediate risk".

The WHO repeats its call for an "immediate ceasefire" and the "active protection of civilians and health care".

5:30am

Al-Shifa doctor says 'not a single [Hamas] fighter' inside hospital

There is not a "single [Hamas] fighter" inside Al-Shifa, the hospital's head of surgery has told the BBC.

Israel has previously accused Hamas of operating an underground command centre beneath the site of Gaza's largest hospital, which Hamas denies.

Asked whether Hamas was operating inside Al-Shifa, Dr Marwan Abu Saada calls the allegation a "big lie".?

"This is an open invitation to the international community and even to the Israelis. They are in close proximity to Shifa hospital. Why not enter Shifa hospital and see?" he said.

Dr Marwan Abu Saada said, "We are civilians. I am a doctor-surgeon. We have medical staff, we have patients, and displaced people. Nothing else."

In recent days the area around Al-Shifa in northern Gaza has experienced heavy fighting, with Israel being accused of attacking the hospital directly.

The Israeli military says it is operating in the area of the hospital, but denies attacking the facility.

5am

IDF says Hamas preventing Al-Shifa staff from collecting fuel

Earlier this evening, the Israeli military gave a media briefing that touched on the situation at Al-Shifa hospital and its military operations in the area, reports Al Jazeera.

IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said Israel had "opened designated routes" from hospitals in northern Gaza to the south and was speaking with officials at Al-Shifa to offer "assistance to safely transport the sick and the wounded".

He added that Israel was "ready to help" evacuate the dozens of babies being cared for at the site to another hospital.

Rear Adm Hagari also repeated an allegation that the IDF had left 300 litres of fuel close to the hospital overnight but that Hamas had been "preventing and placing pressure on the hospital" not to collect it.

In the last few hours, Hamas has issued a statement denying that it has stopped officials at the hospital from collecting the fuel.

The site's head of surgery has also told the BBC that 300 litres of fuel would only be enough to power its generators for half an hour.

4:40am

US conducts strikes on Iranian sites in Syria

The US says it has carried out air strikes on two Iranian bases in south eastern Syria, following recent attacks against its own military personnel in Syria and Iraq.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin says the attacks were carried out against sites "used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iran-affiliated groups".

In a statement, he says: "The strikes were conducted against a training facility and a safe house near the cities of Abu Kamal and Mayadin, respectively.

"The President has no higher priority than the safety of US personnel, and he directed today's action to make clear that the United States will defend itself, its personnel, and its interests."

On Wednesday, the US launched a "self-defence strike" on what it said was a weapons storage used by the IRGC and its affiliates in the Maysulun region of eastern Syria.

4:29am

Fuel offered by Israel would last half an hour, says Al-Shifa doctor

The 300 litres of fuel offered by Israel to Al-Shifa would provide power for just half an hour, a doctor at the hospital has told the BBC.

The lack of fuel has led to a near-complete electricity outage at the hospital in recent days.

The hospital's head of surgery, Dr Marwan Abu Saada, says Al-Shifa typically uses 24,000 litres of fuel a day to run its generators.

Even with only one generator running, the hospital still requires 9,000 to 10,000 litres, he says.

"[The 300 litres] means nothing. This will run our generator just for half an hour," he said.

Dr Abu Saada says the hospital's intensive care unit and surgical theatre are now running entirely on solar energy.

The lack of power means the hospital has been unable to provide renal dialysis to its 45 patients requiring kidney treatment for two days because of a lack of power.

Over the last 30 days, Al-Shifa workers have had to dig four mass graves for unknown patients, while another 100 dead bodies are currently lying in the open outside its emergency department.

"This is a source of outbreak and infection," he says. "This is a disaster."

3:30am

WHO says situation 'dire and perilous' after re-establishing contact with Al-Shifa

The World Health Organization (WHO) said earlier today that it had lost communication with contacts at the site, and this evening Doctors Without Borders said it had been unable to contact its own staff there since last night (see our last post).

However, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has now said the body has been able to re-establish contact.

"@WHO has managed to get in touch with health professionals at the Al-Shifa hospital in #Gaza," he said in a post on social media.

But he added that "constant gunfire and bombings in the area have exacerbated the already critical circumstances" and that the "number of patient fatalities has increased significantly"."Regrettably, the hospital is not functioning as a hospital anymore," he said.

He said the situation was "dire and perilous".

"The world cannot stand silent while hospitals, which should be safe havens, are transformed into scenes of death, devastation, and despair."

3am

Doctors Without Borders says no contact with Al-Shifa since last night

More now from the situation at Al-Shifa. Doctors Without Borders says it has been unable to get in touch with its staff in the hospital since last night.

In a post on X, the aid group adds that colleagues in Gaza have reported that "hostilities around Al-Shifa have not stopped".

Al-Shifa is the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip. Several reports of fighting around the hospital have emerged over the past two days. Thousands of people are still inside the complex, reports Al Jazeera.

The BBC has not been able to get through to contacts in the hospital either.

2:30am

'An unbearable human tragedy is unfolding in front of our eyes,' says Red Cross

The International Committee of the Red Cross has called for the "protection of civilians in Gaza trapped in fighting, whether they are trying to evacuate or staying where they are".

It said that hostilities between Israeli forces and Hamas were taking place in populated areas and "around hospitals".

Palestinians fleeing north Gaza move southward as Israeli tanks roll deeper into the enclave, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in the central Gaza Strip November 10, 2023. Photo: Reuters

"An unbearable human tragedy is unfolding in front of our eyes," it said, adding staff were getting calls from people "afraid to open their door for fear of getting killed and pleading to help them reach safety".

It added that the southern Gaza Strip – where Palestinians are fleeing to escape the fighting – is "not equipped" for the waves of people moving there. The Red Cross said humanitarian aid entering the area was "largely insufficient" and refugees "lack essentials like shelter, food, water, and hygiene."

The situation is "rapidly approaching a humanitarian disaster," it added.

2am

Gaza death toll reaches 11,180, says Hamas government

The death toll in Gaza since the current conflict began has now reached 11,180, according to the Hamas government in the territory, reports Al Jazeera.

The latest set of figures said the dead included 4,609 children and 3,100 women, while another 28,200 people have been injured.