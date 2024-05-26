Hamas armed wing says fired 'large rocket barrage' at Tel Aviv

Hamas-Israel war

AFP
26 May, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2024, 07:00 pm

Related News

Hamas armed wing says fired 'large rocket barrage' at Tel Aviv

Israel's army said at least eight rockets were fired towards central areas of the country from Gaza's far-southern city of Rafah

AFP
26 May, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2024, 07:00 pm
The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) shared this photo on X and claimed that the missiles headed to Tel Aviv fired by Hamas were fired from Rafah. Photo: X (Twitter)
The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) shared this photo on X and claimed that the missiles headed to Tel Aviv fired by Hamas were fired from Rafah. Photo: X (Twitter)

The armed wing of Palestinian militant group Hamas said Sunday it had fired a "large rocket barrage" at Israel's commercial hub of Tel Aviv, with the military reporting it had intercepted several.

The Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades said in a post on Telegram that they had targeted Tel Aviv "with a large rocket barrage in response to the Zionist (Israeli) massacres against civilians".

Israel's army said at least eight rockets were fired towards central areas of the country from Gaza's far-southern city of Rafah, where its forces have been battling Palestinian militants.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The military said that "a number of the projectiles were intercepted " by Israeli air defences.

An AFP correspondent in the Gaza Strip reported seeing rockets being fired from Rafah.

Rocket sirens blared in Tel Aviv for the first time in months, with an AFP correspondent reported hearing at least three blasts.

The war in Gaza broke out after Hamas's October 7 attack on southern Israel, which resulted in the deaths of more than 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Militants also took 252 hostages, 121 of whom remain in Gaza, including 37 the army says are dead.

Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed at least 35,984 people in Gaza, mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.

Top News / World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / Gaza

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Breaking away from the traditional ways of wearing a shari, Afsana wore a thermal (heated T-shirt) as a blouse and used snowboarding pants instead of a petticoat. Photo: Courtesy

Afsana's skydiving, snowboarding adventures – all wearing a shari

8h | Panorama
The sharply styled fairing panels, striking tail and bright yellow colour make the XMR a head-turner. PHOTO: Yeafsun Mizan Chowdhury

Hero Karizma XMR 210: Blurring the line between sportbike and commuter

9h | Wheels
US and Europe have seen massive protests as Israel kept levelling Gaza to the ground, killing tens of thousands of innocent civilians. Photo: Reuters

Recognition of the State of Palestine: Is people power finally nudging Europe in the right direction?

2d | Panorama
The ancestral home of the Bose family stands as another testament to Meherpur&#039;s storied past. It is adorned with engraved letters and weather-worn facades and serves as a living monument to India&#039;s freedom struggle. Photo: Anushka Banerjee

The colourful history of Meherpur’s last old mansions

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cyclone Remal brings heavy rain, destructive winds in Satkhira

Cyclone Remal brings heavy rain, destructive winds in Satkhira

6m | Videos
MP Anra's murder: DB team in Kolkata to search for body

MP Anra's murder: DB team in Kolkata to search for body

51m | Videos
How strong will Cyclone Remal be in which part of the country?

How strong will Cyclone Remal be in which part of the country?

3h | Videos
Remal: Coastal communities in Satkhira brace for impact

Remal: Coastal communities in Satkhira brace for impact

4h | Videos