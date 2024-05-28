Prove human rights commitment airing Gaza documentary, Arafat urges DW

Bangladesh

BSS
28 May, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 05:15 pm

Related News

Prove human rights commitment airing Gaza documentary, Arafat urges DW

I don't want to criticize it rather I appreciate commitment of any organisation towards human rights, he said

BSS
28 May, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 05:15 pm
State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat speaks at a workshop in the city&#039;s Agargaon area on Tuesday. Photo: PID
State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat speaks at a workshop in the city's Agargaon area on Tuesday. Photo: PID

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat today (28 May) urged the German broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) to show commitment to human rights and press freedom making and broadcasting documentary on the genocide orchestrated by Israeli forces in Gaza.

He made the call while talking about the recent documentary of the DW on Bangladesh's human rights situation comparing with the context of Sri Lanka at a workshop.

The state minister inaugurated the workshop titled 'Right to Information for the Marginalized and disadvantaged Citizen' at the Information Commission (IC) conference room in the city's Agargaon area this morning.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Very recently, the DW released a report on human rights tagging Bangladesh with Sri Lanka that witnessed a civil war in recent past. I don't want to criticize it rather I appreciate commitment of any organisation towards human rights," he said.

"But I would like to ask the DW to prove its commitment to human rights and press freedom by making documentary on the human rights violation and genocide in Gaza," Arafat added.

If the DW could not do it, he said, the documentary will be treated as motivated and a part of anti-Bangladesh conspiracy being carried out by a vested quarter, which does not talk about the problems and development of the marginalized people in real sense and try to tarnish the country's image at the global stage.

Information Commission and Advancing Women's Right of Access to Information Project of The Carter Centre jointly organized the workshop with Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) Dr Abdul Malek in the chair.

Aroma Dutta, MP, Information Commissioners Shahidul Alam Jhinuk and Masuda Bhatti and USAID Office Director Alena Tansey spoke at the function as special guests.

Earlier on 25 May, the Inter Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) issued a rejoinder protesting the DW documentary titled "Torturers deployed as UN peacekeepers" and terming it "false and fallacious one".

"This documentary presents a misleading portrayal of Bangladesh Army personnel in UN Peacekeeping Missions," said the ISPR rejoinder.

Top News

Human Rights / Gaza / DW documentary / State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to Dr Piyush Mathur, Ahsan Manzil’s upper-frontal view with the large dome and the grand stairs, expresses a statement of ‘grandeur’ and ‘authority.’ Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Understanding the gender implications of architecture

2h | Habitat
Over the past few years, a few non-profit organisations have also been producing washable, reusable sanitary pads that have gained acceptance among women. Photo: TBS

Why companies, NGOs struggle to increase the use of menstrual products

10h | Panorama
Anil Pokhrel, Chief Executive of NDRRMA, wanted to build a single portal which can provide data on all incidents like forest fires, earthquakes, rainfall etc including loss and damage caused. Photo: Collected

Why Bangladesh needs an integrated disaster information system like Nepal’s ‘Bipad Portal’

1d | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

Global car brands Omoda and Jaecoo launched in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

6 countries of NATO are making a 'drone wall' on the border of Russia

6 countries of NATO are making a 'drone wall' on the border of Russia

1h | Videos
Was this the end of Rafa in clay?

Was this the end of Rafa in clay?

2h | Videos
Cyclone Remal: Damage of Sundarbans becoming visible

Cyclone Remal: Damage of Sundarbans becoming visible

2h | Videos
Remal has damaged the economy of coastal areas

Remal has damaged the economy of coastal areas

3h | Videos