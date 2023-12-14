UK bans entry for those responsible for settler violence against Palestinians

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
14 December, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2023, 04:29 pm

Israeli troops stand guard after settlers&#039; attack in Deir Sharaf, near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 2, 2023. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta/File Photo
Israeli troops stand guard after settlers' attack in Deir Sharaf, near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 2, 2023. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta/File Photo

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said on Thursday (14 December) he was banning those responsible for settler violence against Palestinians from entering Britain.

"Extremist settlers, by targeting and killing Palestinian civilians, are undermining security and stability for both Israelis and Palestinians," Cameron said on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Israel must take stronger action to stop settler violence and hold the perpetrators accountable. We are banning those responsible for settler violence from entering the UK to make sure our country cannot be a home for people who commit these intimidating acts."

Earlier this week European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he would propose sanctions against Jewish settlers responsible for violence against Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

