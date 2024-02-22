UK and Jordan air drop aid to hospital in northern Gaza

Reuters
22 February, 2024, 08:35 am
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 08:40 am

Photo: BSS/AFP
Photo: BSS/AFP

Britain and Jordan have air-dropped four tonnes of aid including medicines, fuel and food to Tal Al-Hawa Hospital in northern Gaza, Britain's Foreign Office said on Wednesday.

The UK-funded aid was delivered by the Jordanian Air Force.

"Thousands of patients will benefit and the fuel will enable this vital hospital to continue its life-saving work," British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said in a statement.

"However, the situation in Gaza is desperate and significantly more aid is needed, and fast. We are calling for an immediate humanitarian pause to allow additional aid into Gaza as quickly as possible and bring hostages home."

