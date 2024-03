Smoke rises after an Israeli missile strike on Damascus, Syria which killed four members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, including the head of the force's information unit in Syria, according to a security source in the regional pro-Syria alliance, January 20, 2024 in this image obtained from social media. Sham FM via REUTERS/File Photo

An Israeli strike on northern Syria's Aleppo province killed at least 36 Syrian soldiers on Friday, according to a war monitor.

The attack killed at least "36 Syrian soldiers" and targeted an area "near rockets depots belonging to Lebanese group Hezbollah", the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said.