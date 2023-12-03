Hamas says no prisoner exchange without Gaza ceasefire

Hamas also said the Israeli hostages would not be freed unless all Palestinian detainees were also released

Relatives and supporters of hostages kidnapped on the 7 October attack by Hamas, rally for their release, after a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas expired, in Tel Aviv, Israel, 2 December 2023. Photo: Reuters
Deputy Hamas chief Saleh Al-Arouri told Al Jazeera TV on Saturday that no more prisoners would be exchanged with Israel until there was a ceasefire in Gaza.

Arouri said the hostages still being held captive by Hamas were Israeli soldiers and civilian men who had previously served in the Israeli army.

He said they would not be freed unless there was a ceasefire and all Palestinian detainees were also released.

"Let the war take its course. This decision is final. We will not compromise on it," Arouri said.

