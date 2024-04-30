Netanyahu says ICC arrest warrants would be scandal on historic scale

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
30 April, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 09:26 pm

Related News

Netanyahu says ICC arrest warrants would be scandal on historic scale

Reuters
30 April, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 09:26 pm
File Photo: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz (not pictured) in the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel, 28 October 2023. Photo: Reuters
File Photo: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz (not pictured) in the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel, 28 October 2023. Photo: Reuters

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said if the International Criminal Court issues arrest warrants for government officials on charges related to the conduct of its war against Hamas it would be a scandal on a historic scale.

"The possibility that they will issue arrest warrants for war crimes against IDF (Israel Defence Force) commanders and state leaders, this possibility is a scandal on a historic scale," Netanyahu said.

"I want to make one thing clear: no decision, neither in The Hague nor anywhere else, will harm our determination to achieve all the goals of the war - the release of all our hostages, a complete victory over Hamas and a promise that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Top News / World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / Gaza / Netanyahu / icc

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Harvesting Boro paddy is getting difficult due to farm labour scarcity amid the heatwave, photograph taken at Khorushkul, Cox&#039;s Bazar, on Monday 29 April. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How extreme heat is disrupting our economy

12h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

1d | Features
Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

1d | Brands
Photo: Collected

Home security products to create a safe haven

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The US administration is being strict with the protesting students

The US administration is being strict with the protesting students

1h | Videos
Is Saudi government investing in sports to Sportswash its reputation?

Is Saudi government investing in sports to Sportswash its reputation?

4h | Videos
Water scarcity grips Kushtia as Gorai River dries up

Water scarcity grips Kushtia as Gorai River dries up

6h | Videos
Why independent directors do not safeguard interests of depositors

Why independent directors do not safeguard interests of depositors

2h | Videos