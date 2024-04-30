World Court rejects emergency measures over German arms exports to Israel

Reuters
30 April, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 08:16 pm

Nicaragua had asked the ICJ, also known as the World Court, to order Germany to halt military arms exports to Israel and to resume its funding of the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA, saying there was a serious risk of genocide in Gaza.

View of the chamber at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) where Nicaragua rules on a demand to order Berlin to halt military arms exports to Israel and reverse its decision to stop funding UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA as an emergency measure in The Hague, Netherlands, April 30 2024. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
View of the chamber at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) where Nicaragua rules on a demand to order Berlin to halt military arms exports to Israel and reverse its decision to stop funding UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA as an emergency measure in The Hague, Netherlands, April 30 2024. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Judges at the International Court of Justice on Tuesday ruled against issuing emergency orders to stop German arms exports to Israel, adding that they remained deeply concerned about conditions in Gaza.

But the court did not grant a German request to throw out the case, so it can move forward.

The court refused to issue any orders, saying that the current circumstances presented by Nicaragua were not such that the court needed to issue emergency measures.

"The court remains deeply concerned about the catastrophic living conditions of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in particular, in view of the prolonged and widespread deprivation of food and other basic necessities to which they have been subjected," presiding judge Nawaf Salam added.

