Hamas confirms 3 fighters killed infiltrating Israel from Lebanon

Hamas-Israel war

BSS/AFP
15 October, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 12:59 pm

Related News

Hamas confirms 3 fighters killed infiltrating Israel from Lebanon

Israeli forces on Saturday had said they killed several "terrorists" trying to cross from Lebanon

BSS/AFP
15 October, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 12:59 pm
Israeli tanks are positioned near Israel&#039;s border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, October 10, 2023. REUTERS/Ammar Awad/File Photo
Israeli tanks are positioned near Israel's border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, October 10, 2023. REUTERS/Ammar Awad/File Photo

Hamas claimed responsibility Sunday for two infiltrations from Lebanon to Israel that killed three of its fighters, as war rages between the Gaza-based fighters and Israel.

The Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' armed wing, said its members were "able... to blow up the border fence and... go forth inside occupied Palestine," clashing with "the enemy", whose planes targeted the fighters, killing three on Saturday.

Israeli forces on Saturday had said they killed several "terrorists" trying to cross from Lebanon.

In their statement, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades also claimed responsibility for an incident on Friday at the border when the group "advanced to go forth into occupied Palestine and was able to clash with the Zionist enemy army and withdraw peacefully," on Friday.

Two Lebanese security sources had said on Friday that Israel shelled the southern Lebanon border region, after a blast occurred on the border fence, according to the Israeli army.

One of the security sources said the shelling followed an infiltration attempt from the Lebanese side of the border, while the Israeli army said it was responding to a blast that caused "light damage" to the border barrier.

World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / Israel-Hamas Conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If convicted of sedition under India&#039;s draconian sedition law, the Booker prize-winning Indian novelist Arundhati Roy could face punishment ranging from a fine to life imprisonment. Photo: AFP

Why treason and sedition cases are often not what they seem

13h | Panorama
Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

13h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Flavours of the World Cup (P.2)

14h | Food
Sketch: Touseful Islam

Thus spoke Nietzsche: Meeting beyond good and evil

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

14m | TBS SPORTS
There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

2h | TBS World
Chattogram Parkour boys

Chattogram Parkour boys

1h | TBS Stories
Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

5h | TBS World