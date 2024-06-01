Israel PM Netanyahu says there cannot be permanent Gaza ceasefire until Hamas destroyed

01 June, 2024, 06:00 pm
His comments came after US President Joe Biden said that Israel had proposed a three-phase deal for a ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for Hamas releasing hostages.

FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a ceremony marking Memorial Day for fallen soldiers of Israel&#039;s wars and victims of attacks, at Jerusalem&#039;s Mount Herzl military cemetery, May 13, 2024. GIL COHEN-MAGEN/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a ceremony marking Memorial Day for fallen soldiers of Israel's wars and victims of attacks, at Jerusalem's Mount Herzl military cemetery, May 13, 2024. GIL COHEN-MAGEN/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday there would be no permanent ceasefire in Gaza until Hamas' military and governing capabilities were destroyed.

His comments in a statement published online came after US President Joe Biden said that Israel had proposed a three-phase deal for a ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for Hamas releasing hostages.

"Israel's conditions for ending the war have not changed: The destruction of Hamas military and governing capabilities, the freeing of all hostages and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel," Netanyahu said.

"Israel will continue to insist these conditions are met before a permanent ceasefire is put in place. The notion that Israel will agree to a permanent ceasefire before these conditions are fulfilled is a non-starter," he added.

