Canadian prime minister calls reported Israeli strike on hospital 'unacceptable'

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
18 October, 2023, 06:50 am
Last modified: 18 October, 2023, 06:56 am

Related News

Canadian prime minister calls reported Israeli strike on hospital 'unacceptable'

Trudeau made his remarks when asked about the strike, which health authorities in the Hamas-run enclave said had killed hundreds of people

Reuters
18 October, 2023, 06:50 am
Last modified: 18 October, 2023, 06:56 am
Canada&#039;s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday said a reported Israeli strike on a hospital in Gaza was "horrific and absolutely unacceptable."

Trudeau made his remarks when asked about the strike, which health authorities in the Hamas-run enclave said had killed hundreds of people.

Canada has stressed that Israel must abide by international law as it strikes back against Hamas over attacks that killed more than 1,300 people.

"The news coming out of Gaza is horrific and absolutely unacceptable ... international law needs to be respected in this and in all cases. There are rules around wars and it's not acceptable to hit a hospital," Trudeau told reporters.

Israel's military said it did not have any details on the reported bombing.

World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / Israel-Hamas Conflict / Canada / Israel-Hamas Conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why choosing a lower-paying job can sometimes be a wise decision

4h | Pursuit
Some of the players came from different parts of the country and have other professions. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

‘When they see me play, they realise I’m much more than my lost limb’

7h | Panorama
Carlito's Way: Fate's fiddle on the road to redemption

Carlito's Way: Fate's fiddle on the road to redemption

1d | Features
The design has an earthy theme, with custom-designed wall textures and extensive use of wood. Photo: Courtesy

YUGEN SPA AND SALON: Letting nature reshape design

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Middle East erupts over killing more than 500 innocent people

Middle East erupts over killing more than 500 innocent people

1h | TBS World
House Building Finance Corporation to lend tk 1,300 crore

House Building Finance Corporation to lend tk 1,300 crore

3h | Corporate Talks
Why is the "Rafah Crossing" pointing as "Gaza's lifeline"?

Why is the "Rafah Crossing" pointing as "Gaza's lifeline"?

5h | TBS World
Israel's occupation of Gaza would be a big mistake: Biden

Israel's occupation of Gaza would be a big mistake: Biden

1d | TBS World