Top 10 highest earning Hollywood blockbusters of all time

Hollywood movies of recent times easily garner billions of dollars at the box office which was not even a possibility in the wildest dream only half a century ago.

However, the adjustment of the inflation rate shows that movies of earlier times were as successful as their contemporary counterparts.

Since the value of money is never static, the financial success after adjusting the inflation rate of Hollywood classics was no less than modern hits.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing movies of all time, adjusted for inflation.

Gone With The Wind

2020 Inflation-adjusted worldwide earning: USD 3.71 billion

Release year: 1939

Gone with The Wind. Photo: Collected

Production studios: Selznick International Pictures, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Genre: Historical Romance

Director: Victor Fleming

Starring: Clark Gable, Leslie Howard, Olivia de Havilland, Vivien Leigh

Avatar

2020 Inflation-adjusted worldwide earning: USD 3.26 billion

Release year: 2009

Avatar. Photo: Collected

Production studio: Lightstorm Entertainment

Genre: Science Fiction

Director: James Cameron

Starring: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang

Titanic

2020 Inflation-adjusted worldwide earning: USD 3.09 billion

Titanic. Photo: Collected

Release year: 1997

Production studios: Lightstorm Entertainment, 20th Century Fox, Paramount Pictures

Genre: Historical Romance

Director: James Cameron

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, William Zane

Star Wars

2020 Inflation-adjusted worldwide earning: USD 3.05 billion

Release year: 1977

Star Wars. Photo: Collected

Production studio: Lucasfilm

Genre: Science Fiction

Director: George Lucas

Starring: Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher

Avengers: Endgame

2020 Inflation-adjusted worldwide earning: USD 2.80 billion

Release year: 2019

Avengers Endgame. Photo: Collected

Production Studio: Marvel Studios

Genre: Action Superhero

Directors: Anthony Russo & Joe Russo

Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo

The Sound of Music

2020 Inflation-adjusted worldwide earning USD 2.55 billion

Release year: 1965

The Sound of Music. Photo: Collected

Production studio: Argyle Enterprises

Genre: Musical Drama

Director: Robert Wise

Starring: Julie Andrews, Christopher Plummer, Eleanor Parker

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

2020 Inflation-adjusted worldwide earning: USD 2.49 billion

Release year: 1982

E.T Extra Terrestrial. Photo: Collected

Production studios: Universal Studios, Amblin Entertainment

Genre: Science Fiction

Director: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Dee Wallace, Peter Coyote, Henry Thomas

The Ten Commandments

2020 Inflation-adjusted worldwide earning: USD 2.36 billion

Release year: 1956

The Ten Commandments. Photo: Collected

Production studio: Cecil B DeMille Production

Genre: Religious Drama

Director: Cecil DeMille

Starring: Charlton Heston, Yul Brynner, Anne Baxter

Doctor Zhivago

2020 Inflation-adjusted worldwide earning: USD 2.24 billion

Release year: 1965

Doctor Zhivago. Photo: Collected

Production studios: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Carlo Ponti Production, Sostar

Genre: Romantic Drama

Director: David Lean

Starring: Geraldine Chaplin, Julie Christie, Tom Courtenay

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

2020 Inflation-adjusted worldwide earning USD 2.07 billion

Release year: 2015

Star Wars The Force Awaken. Picture: Collected

Production studios: Lucasfilm, Bad Robot Productions

Genre: Science Fiction

Director: Jeffrey-Jacob Abrams

Starring: Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher