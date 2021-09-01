Top 10 highest earning Hollywood blockbusters of all time
Since the value of money is never static, the financial success after adjusting the inflation rate of Hollywood classics was no less than modern hits
Hollywood movies of recent times easily garner billions of dollars at the box office which was not even a possibility in the wildest dream only half a century ago.
However, the adjustment of the inflation rate shows that movies of earlier times were as successful as their contemporary counterparts.
Here are the top 10 highest-grossing movies of all time, adjusted for inflation.
Gone With The Wind
2020 Inflation-adjusted worldwide earning: USD 3.71 billion
Release year: 1939
Production studios: Selznick International Pictures, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer
Genre: Historical Romance
Director: Victor Fleming
Starring: Clark Gable, Leslie Howard, Olivia de Havilland, Vivien Leigh
Avatar
2020 Inflation-adjusted worldwide earning: USD 3.26 billion
Release year: 2009
Production studio: Lightstorm Entertainment
Genre: Science Fiction
Director: James Cameron
Starring: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang
Titanic
2020 Inflation-adjusted worldwide earning: USD 3.09 billion
Release year: 1997
Production studios: Lightstorm Entertainment, 20th Century Fox, Paramount Pictures
Genre: Historical Romance
Director: James Cameron
Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, William Zane
Star Wars
2020 Inflation-adjusted worldwide earning: USD 3.05 billion
Release year: 1977
Production studio: Lucasfilm
Genre: Science Fiction
Director: George Lucas
Starring: Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher
Avengers: Endgame
2020 Inflation-adjusted worldwide earning: USD 2.80 billion
Release year: 2019
Production Studio: Marvel Studios
Genre: Action Superhero
Directors: Anthony Russo & Joe Russo
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo
The Sound of Music
2020 Inflation-adjusted worldwide earning USD 2.55 billion
Release year: 1965
Production studio: Argyle Enterprises
Genre: Musical Drama
Director: Robert Wise
Starring: Julie Andrews, Christopher Plummer, Eleanor Parker
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial
2020 Inflation-adjusted worldwide earning: USD 2.49 billion
Release year: 1982
Production studios: Universal Studios, Amblin Entertainment
Genre: Science Fiction
Director: Steven Spielberg
Starring: Dee Wallace, Peter Coyote, Henry Thomas
The Ten Commandments
2020 Inflation-adjusted worldwide earning: USD 2.36 billion
Release year: 1956
Production studio: Cecil B DeMille Production
Genre: Religious Drama
Director: Cecil DeMille
Starring: Charlton Heston, Yul Brynner, Anne Baxter
Doctor Zhivago
2020 Inflation-adjusted worldwide earning: USD 2.24 billion
Release year: 1965
Production studios: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Carlo Ponti Production, Sostar
Genre: Romantic Drama
Director: David Lean
Starring: Geraldine Chaplin, Julie Christie, Tom Courtenay
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
2020 Inflation-adjusted worldwide earning USD 2.07 billion
Release year: 2015
Production studios: Lucasfilm, Bad Robot Productions
Genre: Science Fiction
Director: Jeffrey-Jacob Abrams
Starring: Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher