‘Robindronath Ekhane Kawkhono Khete Aashenni’ teaser relased on Hoichoi

Popular streaming site Hoichoi has released the teaser of one of the most anticipated web series of the year "Ekhane Kawkhono Khete Aashenni."

Directed by Srijit Mukherji, the series is based on Bangladeshi writer Mohammad Nazim Uddin's widely acclaimed 2015 thriller novel of the same name.

Watch the teaser here

Video of Robindronath Ekhane Kawkhono Khete Aashenni (রবীন্দ্রনাথ এখানে কখনো খেতে আসেননি) | Teaser | hoichoi

The one-minute and 14 seconds long teaser started with a mysterious voice of a woman repeating the words "Shotto, the whole truth". Five people have disappeared and a body of a skeleton was revealed on a site. Who is the killer? And why does everyone believe that the mysterious Muskan Zuberi is behind all the kidnappings?

The web series has already created buzz with its multi-starrer power-packed actors starting with the very talented and beautiful actor Azmeri Haque Badhon as Muskan Zuberi, Rahul Bose as Nirupam Chandra and Anirban Bhattacharya as the iconic Ator Ali alongside Anirban Chakrabarti and Anjan Dutt.

The web series will be released on 13 August.