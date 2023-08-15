Borno: 'I had to change my voice to play Natasha'

A surge of young actors and actresses have been making a mark in the Bangladeshi media space of late, amongst whom Afia Tabassum Borno stands out. Relatively new to the acting scene, she is on the verge of carving a niche for herself through acting in notable projects such as 'Rehana Maryam Noor,' Mercules' and the soon-to-be-released 'Sharey Showlo.'

"Sharey Showlo" is a highly anticipated crime thriller which will be available for streaming from 17 August. The plot revolves around a lawyer, portrayed by Afran Nisho, who becomes embroiled in a murder. Borno plays the role of a PR executive.

Reflecting on her experience of working on "Sharey Showlo," Afia stated she enjoyed acting in the crime thriller as it was a completely new experience for her. More than the excitement of acting alongside some stalwarts of the industry, it was the script that drew Borno in.

"The script was perfectly written and I love how the story unravels – how seemingly unrelated people from different professions become intertwined due to a single incident. This interconnection became a vital narrative element of the series," said the 26-year-old actress.

Afia added, "When a script for a mystery or thriller is meticulously crafted, it makes the entire production process smoother. That's precisely what happened with Sharey Showlo."

Afia Tabassum Borno in Sharey Showlo. Photo: Courtesy

Directed by Yasir Al Haq, "Sharey Showlo" boasts an ensemble cast featuring the likes of Afran Nisho, Zakia Bari Mamo, Intekhab Dinar and Afia Tabassum Born herself.

In the web series, Borno portrays Natasha, a successful PR executive - a role that the young actress found somewhat challenging for multiple reasons.

"This particular role was quite different for me, as I had to play someone who is more composed, as opposed to how I am in real life."

"Playing Natasha's character was interesting and enlightening for me. I had to change the tone of my voice for the part. I didn't even know that something like 'setting up a tone' even existed. It was a challenge for me but I did end up doing it. That's the great thing about acting: you get to play these interesting characters," Borno said further.

Photo: Collected

Borno embarked on her professional journey as a model in 2018 while studying in the English department of ULAB University. Following this, she ventured into TV commercials and music videos before making her cinematic debut in the 2021 social drama 'Rehana Maryam Noor', where she acted alongside Azmeri Haque Badhon.

The film made history as the first Bangladeshi project to be officially selected for Cannes Film Festival's 'Un Certain Regard' category.

"My first film gaining international recognition along with so much praise was a great achievement for me," she expressed.

Despite getting her break in acting, Borno says she isn't ready to step away from modelling. The emerging actress has by now also become a recognisable face for some of the country's leading brands.

"I'm quite passionate about modeling and I enjoy every aspect of it. There you get to customise your look, see the outcome and adapt to the poses accordingly. So it'll always appeal to me no matter what," she concluded.