Release of Ananta Jalil's 'Din - The Day' gets postponed

Glitz

UNB
26 December, 2021, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2021, 01:34 pm

Related News

Release of Ananta Jalil's 'Din - The Day' gets postponed

Anticipating fans wondered why the movie did not have its release on time, and now Ananta Jalil has clarified the reason behind the postponing

UNB
26 December, 2021, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2021, 01:34 pm
Release of Ananta Jalil&#039;s &#039;Din - The Day&#039; gets postponed

Corporate personality-producer-actor Ananta Jalil's much anticipated big-budget film "Din - The Day" was scheduled to be released on 24 December; however, the movie did not hit theatres yesterday.

After creating buzz all over the internet ever since the release of its trailer on 15 March, Ananta Jalil announced the release date of the film back in October this year.

Anticipating fans wondered why the movie did not have its release on time, and now Ananta Jalil has clarified the reason behind the postponing.

"The grand release of our much-anticipated film "Din - The Day" was supposed to take place on 24th December 2021. As you all know, new variants of Corona Omicron have spread to different countries including the continent of Africa. Due to that, everyone associated with the film including our Iranian producer is worried about the release of this big-budget film. Moreover, most of the foreign viewers of Iranian films are from Russia, Africa and the Middle East," Ananta Jalil wrote from his official verified Facebook page on Saturday night.

Describing the reason, Jalil added, "Our film is co-produced by Bangladesh and Iran; however, our Iranian producers have spent most of the money on the film. So considering the circumstances and the financial aspects of the film, and also to release the film across all the countries including Iran and Bangladesh on the same day, our Iranian producer has decided to postpone the release of the film "Din - The Day."

Apologizing to the viewers and fans, he wrote, "As I was out of the country for a business meeting, we couldn't notify the matter earlier and I apologize to all of our beloved audiences and our fans."

'Din - The Day' is directed by Iranian director Murtuza Atash Jamjam, starring Ananta Jalil and his Wife actress Afiea Nusrat Barsha in the lead roles.

Apart from Bangladesh, the film has also been shot in Iran, Afghanistan and Turkey.

Shooting of the film was planned to be wrapped up within October last year. It had to be rescheduled due to the global lockdown and flight restrictions in 2020.

On 15 March, the trailer of the film was released on YouTube from Ananta Jalil's official YouTube channel which has garnered massive fan reactions and viewed over 2.3 million times, as of this report. 

Top News

Ananta Jalil / Ananta's 'Din - the Day'

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

2h | Mode
The Baldah Garden is a crucial research ground for local botanists, botany and zoology students and naturists. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS.

Saving Baldah for the sake of research

2h | Panorama
Bar-headed Geese in shallow water. Photo: Courtesy

Bar-headed goose: Lease of geese-grazing land in Bangladesh and geese-egg omelette in Tibet!

1d | Panorama
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

James Webb Telescope ready to make history

James Webb Telescope ready to make history

16h | Videos
Relatives of launch fire victims still waiting for loved ones!

Relatives of launch fire victims still waiting for loved ones!

19h | Videos
Christmas Bangladesh

Christmas Bangladesh

21h | Videos
Story of Nakshi Kantha seller Sumon

Story of Nakshi Kantha seller Sumon

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one