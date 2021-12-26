Release of Ananta Jalil's 'Din - The Day' gets postponed

Corporate personality-producer-actor Ananta Jalil's much anticipated big-budget film "Din - The Day" was scheduled to be released on 24 December; however, the movie did not hit theatres yesterday.

After creating buzz all over the internet ever since the release of its trailer on 15 March, Ananta Jalil announced the release date of the film back in October this year.

Anticipating fans wondered why the movie did not have its release on time, and now Ananta Jalil has clarified the reason behind the postponing.

"The grand release of our much-anticipated film "Din - The Day" was supposed to take place on 24th December 2021. As you all know, new variants of Corona Omicron have spread to different countries including the continent of Africa. Due to that, everyone associated with the film including our Iranian producer is worried about the release of this big-budget film. Moreover, most of the foreign viewers of Iranian films are from Russia, Africa and the Middle East," Ananta Jalil wrote from his official verified Facebook page on Saturday night.

Describing the reason, Jalil added, "Our film is co-produced by Bangladesh and Iran; however, our Iranian producers have spent most of the money on the film. So considering the circumstances and the financial aspects of the film, and also to release the film across all the countries including Iran and Bangladesh on the same day, our Iranian producer has decided to postpone the release of the film "Din - The Day."

Apologizing to the viewers and fans, he wrote, "As I was out of the country for a business meeting, we couldn't notify the matter earlier and I apologize to all of our beloved audiences and our fans."

'Din - The Day' is directed by Iranian director Murtuza Atash Jamjam, starring Ananta Jalil and his Wife actress Afiea Nusrat Barsha in the lead roles.

Apart from Bangladesh, the film has also been shot in Iran, Afghanistan and Turkey.

Shooting of the film was planned to be wrapped up within October last year. It had to be rescheduled due to the global lockdown and flight restrictions in 2020.

On 15 March, the trailer of the film was released on YouTube from Ananta Jalil's official YouTube channel which has garnered massive fan reactions and viewed over 2.3 million times, as of this report.