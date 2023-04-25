‘Kill Him’ director Mohammad Iqbal gets death threat

Kill Him poster. Photo: Collected

"Kill Him" movie director Mohammad Iqbal received a death threat from an unknown caller on Sunday (23 April) night.

On Monday (24 April), he went to the Gulshan police station to file a general diary (GD), the Gulshan duty officer confirmed the news to the media.

Mohammad Iqbal told The Business Standard, "He [who threatened] did not mention the reason for the death threat instead told me to be ready."

"The sudden phone call made me panic hence I filed a GD," he added.

When asked if he had an idea about who might be behind this he said, "Since my Eid movie is doing well, some of my contenders might have done this to scare me."

"Kill Him" starring Ananta Jalil and Afiea Nusrat Barsha was released on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. This is the first time the couple starred in a movie not produced by them. Rubel, Misha Saudagar, Shimant, and Rahul Dev are also featured in the action movie.