Ananta Jalil: Not just the hero we deserve, but the one we need

Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated Pathaan released worldwide in over 100 countries this year, and right upon release, it reignited the debate of whether Bollywood films should be imported to Bangladesh.

On one side, Dhallywood is afraid of competing with such a formidable giant, and on the other, theatres in the country are struggling to remain operational due to a lack of regular quality releases.

As of Tuesday, 11 April, however, the debate has been put to rest, for now. In order to save local theatres, we too will be importing and screening Bollywood films in Bangladesh.

While fans eagerly await Pathaan's local release; and actors, directors and producers tremble in fear; but perhaps Dhallywood has nothing to worry about.

Bollywood is undeniably a giant, and our industry cannot possibly match up to the levels of its production quality, but I would argue that it is not for everyone, me being one of them. But there is a homegrown hero whose movies are, indeed, for everyone. And I mean everyone!

In these uncertain times, Ananta Jalil, now rebranded as AJ since last year, is our lord and saviour. He and his beloved Barsha will be starring in 'Kill Him', scheduled for release during this Eid. Directed by Md Iqbal, the film also stars the iconic Misha Sawdagar.

During a press meet on Wednesday, 12 April, a new teaser was revealed at the FDC premise, and it shed a lot of light on its plot. Was the teaser everything that I had hoped for? Absolutely! In fact, I would say that it exceeds expectations.

This film has a lot of firsts, starting with the fact that this will be the first time AJ and Barsha will be starring in a movie not produced by them. But it looks like the couple is willing to push the boundaries even further. And this time around Barsha is not the heroine, rather the antagonist!

And who is this "him" that AJ is going to kill? Turns out, it is a lot of people, i.e., "them". Jalil goes on a murderous rampage on a number of goons in brutal over-the-top fashion. And from the looks of things so far, perhaps the story might even include a twist or two.

The quality of production is on par with other AJ films – there is CGI, over-the-top action choreography (look out John Wick, AJ might actually give you a run for your money), overseas shoots, the obligatory white man (this time you have Mr. Robert from America who plays the role of a "scientific doctor") and all the bells and whistles you have come to expect from an AJ film.

"Cow feeds on grass to give you milk, snakes will drink that very milk and deliver venom," a line spoken by Sawdagar, is the quality of dialogue you can expect from this movie.

The dedication from the cast was also unparalleled. During a shoot of a fight scene between AJ and Sawdagar on top of a helipad at MOMO Inn, Jalil accidentally hit Sawdagar with his gun. It gushed open a head wound. But the filming commenced.

"I had a gun in my hand. Despite it being a replica, it was quite heavy. While we were filming, I accidentally hit him on the head with it, for real. Misha Bhai immediately started bleeding. But he didn't break out of character. I told him that he was bleeding, but in character he said to me that he was okay," shared AJ during the press meet. "We finished filming, and only after that we went to the hospital to get him treated."

This, however, was not the only accident on set.

"This time around, Barsha is a villain. During one of our shoots, she kicked me and it connected. She has very long legs, and the kick had a lot of force. I am a strong man, but her kick dropped me to the ground. The scene was just perfect! After filming I told Iqbal Bhai that this will be the scene that will make your film a super hit," said AJ.

"Barsha's performance was truly unbelievable. I think the audience will be quite shocked by how she depicted her character," he added.

The plot reveal feels like the third world's answer to 'The Bourne Identity' meets 'The Matrix'. AJ can't remember who he is, not even his name. The rest of the scenes are a compilation of various stunts and him unleashing wild and uncontrolled ferocity on his enemies.

Imagine the most expensive porn parody ever, but without the sex.

I argue that it is for everyone because it has all the perks of a great comedy, and the spectacle of an expensive production. It's a very good time.

This movie will undoubtedly have fans flocking to the theatres.

AJ is not just the hero we deserve, but the one that we need right now. Director Md Iqbal is definitely on the right track. If we start releasing similar films alongside our Hawas, Porans, and Damals, you will have people crowding the theatres all year round, without the help needed from Pathaan.