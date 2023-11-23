Ananta Jalil's 'Din: The Day' now on digital OTT platform Bongo

Fans of Bangladeshi cinema can now enjoy 'Din: The Day,' starring popular actor and producer Ananta Jalil alongside the talented actress Barsha, on the digital OTT platform Bongo.

The action-packed film, produced in collaboration with Iranian director Morteza Atashzamzam, has already garnered widespread acclaim for its gripping narrative and intense performances. While the movie enjoyed immediate success upon its initial release, this marks the first time it is accessible on a digital platform.

'Din: The Day' showcases Ananta Jalil in the role of a dedicated police officer affiliated with an international organization, actively engaged in operations against various terrorist groups. The film takes audiences on a thrilling journey, with captivating scenes shot in Bangladesh, Iran, Türkiye, and Afghanistan.

Bongo, the OTT platform, reports an overwhelmingly positive response from viewers since the movie's digital debut. Mohammad Ali Haider, Head of Content at Bongo, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Ananta Jalil is a superstar in this country, and people love him. We are fortunate to bring 'Din: The Day' to our platform, and the audience's response has been exceptional."

Originally released in five different languages across 40 countries, including Bangladesh, during Eid-ul-Azha 2022, 'Din: The Day' has sparked numerous discussions and critiques following its release.

As audiences continue to engage with 'Din: The Day' on the Bongo platform, it is poised to reach even greater heights of popularity, solidifying Ananta Jalil's status as a beloved figure in Bangladeshi cinema.