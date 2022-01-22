Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome baby via surrogate

Glitz

Hindustan Times
22 January, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 09:56 am

Related News

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome baby via surrogate

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have become parents. They took to Instagram to share the big news with their fans

Hindustan Times
22 January, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 09:56 am
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Photo: Collected
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Photo: Collected

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have welcomed a baby via surrogate. She made the announcement on Instagram on Saturday 12 am.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," she wrote. Nick also posted the same message on his Instagram page.

The couple received congratulations from their friend and family. Nick's brother Joe Jonas dropped heart emojis on both Priyanka and Nick's post. Lara Dutta wrote, "Congratulations." Their fans were also overjoyed at the news. "Oh my goodness Nick I can't even begin of how happy I am for you guys congratulations can't wait to see the baby grow up," read a comment on Nick's post.

In a recent interview to Vanity Fair magazine, Priyanka had spoken about starting a family with Nick. Priyanka was asked whether her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra hopes to become a grandma someday. "They're a big part of our desire for the future. By God's grace, when it happens, it happens," Priyanka said. But when the interviewer pointed that both her and Nick lead very busy lives, she had cheekily replied, "No, we're not too busy to practice."

In 2019, Priyanka said that having a baby was on her to-do list. "Buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list. For me, home is wherever I'm happy, as long as I have the people I love around me," she told Vogue India.

In an interview to E!, Nick had said that having children is something that they 'hope happens'. "She (Priyanka) is the most important piece of the puzzle, and it's obviously something we hope happens, and god willing, it comes together. You know, whatever is right. We're blessed to have each other and have a full heart for the future, I say, and things are out of your control. And the foundation of a couple is strong, and you're excited about the possibility of that."

Priyanka and Nick got married in India in December 2018.

Top News

Priyanka and Nick Jonas / Baby / surrogate pregnancy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Of birds, books and beyond

19h | Panorama
Professor Md Mizanur Rahman and Sheikh Kabir Hossain. Illustration: TBS

Why most Bangladeshis are not covered by insurance

21h | Panorama
Indian Rhinoceros. Photo: Collected

Lost rhinoceroses of Bangladesh 

2d | Earth
Dragonflies are evolutionary marvels. Photo: Collected

Flying aces of the insect world

2d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

14h | Videos
School, colleges shut again as virus surges

School, colleges shut again as virus surges

14h | Videos
3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

1d | Videos
Record tea production in country’s history

Record tea production in country’s history

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

4
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

5
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

6
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre