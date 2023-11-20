Pharmas asked to boost baby saline production as pneumonia, diarrhoea on rise

Health

Tawsia Tajmim
20 November, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 20 November, 2023, 09:10 am

Related News

Pharmas asked to boost baby saline production as pneumonia, diarrhoea on rise

A significant surge in child hospitalisation with these diseases has strained saline supplies, doctors say

Tawsia Tajmim
20 November, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 20 November, 2023, 09:10 am
This file photo shows a grandmother cradling her 1.5-year-old granddaughter on her lap as the mother of the child tries to fix the saline flow at Mugda Hospital in the capital on Sunday, 6 August 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar
This file photo shows a grandmother cradling her 1.5-year-old granddaughter on her lap as the mother of the child tries to fix the saline flow at Mugda Hospital in the capital on Sunday, 6 August 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Highlights:

  • Chattogram division saw the highest 9,267 diarrhoea cases
  • Six key pharmaceuticals have the capacity to produce 190,000 bags of saline
  • In the last 15 days, DGDA has sent 222,938 bags of saline to Rajshahi alone
  • Baby saline crisis is expected to be over in two to three days
  • Doctors stress cleanliness in preventing pneumonia
  • They advise parents to monitor babies' breathing conditions and fever levels

The advent of colder weather has triggered a surge in pneumonia, diarrhoea, and respiratory illnesses among children, leading to a critical shortage of infant saline in hospitals across the country.

The escalating dengue outbreak has further compounded the crisis as saline manufacturing companies prioritise the production of dextrose-N saline (DNS) to address the heightened demand.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

To effectively address the saline shortage, the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) wrote to saline manufacturing companies, asking them to boost baby saline production.

Rajshahi Medical College Hospital is grappling with a threefold increase in paediatric admissions, averaging 200 patients daily presenting with both diarrhoea and pneumonia. Currently, the hospital's 22-bed pneumonia unit is providing treatment to 90 paediatric patients.

The hospital's director, Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani, told The Business Standard, that with an influx of patients, the situation is critical due to a shortage of saline solution, a vital treatment for pneumonia. Children with pneumonia require varying amounts of saline, ranging from 500ml to 1000ml, along with DNS-10 of APN saline. However, the current saline stock is insufficient to meet the escalating demand.

"Currently, our five paediatric wards provide specialised care for children with pneumonia," she explained.

"To address the situation, we sent a letter to the Essential Drugs Company, requesting immediate replenishment of saline supplies," Shamim Yazdani.

Nurul Alam, spokesperson and deputy director of the DGDA, told TBS the surge in dengue cases has prompted saline production companies to prioritise DNS saline production, resulting in a shortage of baby saline. The onset of colder weather has further worsened the situation, increasing the demand for baby saline due to the spike in diarrhoea and pneumonia cases among children.

To address the crisis, the DGDA has convened a meeting and instructed six institutions to expedite baby saline production. The baby saline crisis is expected to be resolved within two to three days, with priority distribution to the Rajshahi division.

DGDA data reveals that six companies – Acme Laboratories Ltd, Popular Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Orion Infusion Ltd, Libra Pharmaceuticals Ltd, and Opsonin Pharma – have the capacity to produce 190,000 bags of saline in the country. However, the demand for saline in Rajshahi district alone far exceeds this capacity.

Over the past 15 days, the drug administration has supplied 222,938 bags of saline to Rajshahi alone.

In Dhaka Shishu Hospital also, the number of pneumonia patients is on the rise, with 59 admissions for pneumonia and 10 for diarrhoea on yesterday, compared to 30 pneumonia admissions and 5 diarrhoea admissions a week ago. Five children were admitted to the ICU due to pneumonia.

Chattogram Medical College Hospital's paediatric department is also witnessing an influx of patients with pneumonia, bronchiolitis, and diarrhoea, one-third of whom are pneumonia patients.

Professor Dr Iffat Ara Shamsad, head of the paediatrics at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, underscored the significance of cleanliness in preventing pneumonia, a viral infection similar to other infections.

She advised parents to monitor their babies' breathing conditions and fever levels and cautioned against administering antibiotics without a doctor's advice.

An average of 200 children are receiving outdoor treatment at the hospital every day for colds, Diarrhoea, and pneumonia.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) data, this month, hospitals in the Chattogram division have seen a surge in patients suffering from diarrhoea.

As of 19 November, 9,267 people are in Chattogram division, 6,795 in Rajshahi, 4,358 in Dhaka, 4,244 in Khulna, 2,395 in Rangpur Division, 2,250 in Sylhet, 2,812 in Mymensingh, and 2,024 in Barishal division were treated for diarrhoea.

Bangladesh

Baby / saline / Boost Production / Pharmaceuticals / Child pneumonia / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, Israel has dropped more than 25,000 tonnes of explosives on the Gaza Strip from 7 October to 1 November, equivalent to two nuclear bombs. Photo: Bloomberg

Can ICC help?

1h | Panorama
Due to their rapid growth and longevity, suckermouth catfish can rapidly monopolise the nutrient resources of a water body, thus endangering other native fishes. Photo: Collected

The economic potential of the malicious suckermouth catfish

1h | Panorama
Naspro’s range of services includes car wash and wax, car polish, detailing, various maintenance services and mechanical services. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Naspro: A disinfecting company that turned into a car servicing company

1h | Panorama
The MG 4 comes around in the form of a hatchback, almost resembling a sub-compact SUV. Photos: Akif Hamid

MG 4 EV: Electric experience at an affordable price

19h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Musk's starship exploded eight minutes after reaching space

Musk's starship exploded eight minutes after reaching space

12h | Tech Talk
What is all the riot about Al Aqsa?

What is all the riot about Al Aqsa?

10h | TBS World
Russia lifts gasoline export ban

Russia lifts gasoline export ban

13h | TBS Economy
Biden writes two different letters on Gaza war

Biden writes two different letters on Gaza war

11h | TBS World