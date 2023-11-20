Pharmas asked to boost baby saline production as pneumonia, diarrhoea on rise

This file photo shows a grandmother cradling her 1.5-year-old granddaughter on her lap as the mother of the child tries to fix the saline flow at Mugda Hospital in the capital on Sunday, 6 August 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Highlights:

Chattogram division saw the highest 9,267 diarrhoea cases

Six key pharmaceuticals have the capacity to produce 190,000 bags of saline

In the last 15 days, DGDA has sent 222,938 bags of saline to Rajshahi alone

Baby saline crisis is expected to be over in two to three days

Doctors stress cleanliness in preventing pneumonia

They advise parents to monitor babies' breathing conditions and fever levels

The advent of colder weather has triggered a surge in pneumonia, diarrhoea, and respiratory illnesses among children, leading to a critical shortage of infant saline in hospitals across the country.

The escalating dengue outbreak has further compounded the crisis as saline manufacturing companies prioritise the production of dextrose-N saline (DNS) to address the heightened demand.

To effectively address the saline shortage, the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) wrote to saline manufacturing companies, asking them to boost baby saline production.

Rajshahi Medical College Hospital is grappling with a threefold increase in paediatric admissions, averaging 200 patients daily presenting with both diarrhoea and pneumonia. Currently, the hospital's 22-bed pneumonia unit is providing treatment to 90 paediatric patients.

The hospital's director, Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani, told The Business Standard, that with an influx of patients, the situation is critical due to a shortage of saline solution, a vital treatment for pneumonia. Children with pneumonia require varying amounts of saline, ranging from 500ml to 1000ml, along with DNS-10 of APN saline. However, the current saline stock is insufficient to meet the escalating demand.

"Currently, our five paediatric wards provide specialised care for children with pneumonia," she explained.

"To address the situation, we sent a letter to the Essential Drugs Company, requesting immediate replenishment of saline supplies," Shamim Yazdani.

Nurul Alam, spokesperson and deputy director of the DGDA, told TBS the surge in dengue cases has prompted saline production companies to prioritise DNS saline production, resulting in a shortage of baby saline. The onset of colder weather has further worsened the situation, increasing the demand for baby saline due to the spike in diarrhoea and pneumonia cases among children.

To address the crisis, the DGDA has convened a meeting and instructed six institutions to expedite baby saline production. The baby saline crisis is expected to be resolved within two to three days, with priority distribution to the Rajshahi division.

DGDA data reveals that six companies – Acme Laboratories Ltd, Popular Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Orion Infusion Ltd, Libra Pharmaceuticals Ltd, and Opsonin Pharma – have the capacity to produce 190,000 bags of saline in the country. However, the demand for saline in Rajshahi district alone far exceeds this capacity.

Over the past 15 days, the drug administration has supplied 222,938 bags of saline to Rajshahi alone.

In Dhaka Shishu Hospital also, the number of pneumonia patients is on the rise, with 59 admissions for pneumonia and 10 for diarrhoea on yesterday, compared to 30 pneumonia admissions and 5 diarrhoea admissions a week ago. Five children were admitted to the ICU due to pneumonia.

Chattogram Medical College Hospital's paediatric department is also witnessing an influx of patients with pneumonia, bronchiolitis, and diarrhoea, one-third of whom are pneumonia patients.

Professor Dr Iffat Ara Shamsad, head of the paediatrics at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, underscored the significance of cleanliness in preventing pneumonia, a viral infection similar to other infections.

She advised parents to monitor their babies' breathing conditions and fever levels and cautioned against administering antibiotics without a doctor's advice.

An average of 200 children are receiving outdoor treatment at the hospital every day for colds, Diarrhoea, and pneumonia.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) data, this month, hospitals in the Chattogram division have seen a surge in patients suffering from diarrhoea.

As of 19 November, 9,267 people are in Chattogram division, 6,795 in Rajshahi, 4,358 in Dhaka, 4,244 in Khulna, 2,395 in Rangpur Division, 2,250 in Sylhet, 2,812 in Mymensingh, and 2,024 in Barishal division were treated for diarrhoea.