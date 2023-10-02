2-month old's body found buried in waterbody after missing for 5 days

The infants body was found buried in a waterbody in Munshiganj. Photo: TBS

The body of a 2-month-old baby was found buried in a waterbody in Mirkadim area of Munshiganj. The baby, Azaan, was missing for 5 days.

"The body was found buried in a waterbody at the back of the house of Farooq, a neighbour of the infant's parents' on Monday (2 October). Azaan is the son of Md Sharif Mia of the Gopalnagar area of Munshiganj under Mirkadim municipality," Munshiganj Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Aminul Islam told The Business Standard.

He added the infant's body will be sent to Munshiganj General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Police are working to bring those involved in the incident under the law, he added.

Azaan's uncle Md Moktar said that the locals found the child buried in the grounds near a waterbody around 6am on Monday. Later they pulled the body from there and informed the police.

Relatives of the child have alleged that Farooq and his family members may be involved in the incident. They have been absconding and their homes have been found locked.

Family members said last Thursday (28 September) around 7am, the baby's mother Shrabani Begum left the two-month-old at home to go to the toilet. During that time the baby was stolen from the house.

Azaan's uncle, Moktar Hossain filed a written complaint at Munshiganj Sadar police station after the child went missing.