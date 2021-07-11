Paulo Coelho’s ‘The Alchemist’ adaptation announces its cast

TBS Report
11 July, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2021, 12:31 pm

‘The Alchemist’ will star actors Sebastian de Souza, Tom Hollander, and Shohreh Aghdashloo

Paulo Coelho’s ‘The Alchemist’ adaptation announces its cast. Photo: Collected
Paulo Coelho’s ‘The Alchemist’ adaptation announces its cast. Photo: Collected

Paulo Coelho's popular book 'The Alchemist' will be adapted for the silver screen and the makers announced the list of stars cast for the project.

'The Alchemist' will star actors Sebastian de Souza, Tom Hollander, and Shohreh Aghdashloo, reports Wion news.

The ensemble cast also includes Jordi Molla, Youssef Kerkour, and Ashraf Barhom.

The project is set to start production in Morroco in September.

Will Smith's Westbrook Studios, Netter Films, and PalmStar Media are producing the movie and will be directed by Kevin Frakes.

 Laurence Fishburne had wanted to develop Paulo Coelho's best-selling book for 16 years after acquiring the film rights to the 1988 novel from Warner Bros. Pictures with the intent of making the movie themselves.

"Hundreds of millions of people over the past three decades have found inspiration in The Alchemist to pursue their dreams, listen to their hearts, and never to lose hope when faced with adversity," said Netter Films in a statement.

The film's production team also includes Oscar-winning cinematographer Claudio Miranda, and the script was co-written by Frakes and Ryan Kreston.

