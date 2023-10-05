Paulo Coelho’s 'The Alchemist' film adaptation finally in the works

TBS Report
05 October, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 05 October, 2023, 10:30 am

Paulo Coelho’s 'The Alchemist' film adaptation finally in the works

TBS Report
05 October, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 05 October, 2023, 10:30 am

A new attempt to bring The Alchemist to the big screen is officially underway. The novel by Brazilian author Paulo Coelho is being adapted into a new movie by Legendary Entertainment, who have acquired the rights to the critically acclaimed book.

The Alchemist tells the story of Santiago – a young Andalusian shepherd who journeys to the pyramids of Egypt after a dream tells him of great treasures to be found there. The Alchemist was first published in 1988 and went on to become a bestseller.

A comic book adaptation was published by Alexandre Jubran in 1994, while a theater version of The Alchemist was produced in 2002 and performed in London.

Will Smith previously acquired the film rights for 'The Alchemist', but the project did not work, THR reported back in 2021. But with Legendary scooping up the rights, it seems like the long-anticipated adaptation has been brought back to life.

 

