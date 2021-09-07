Paulo Coelho reacts to pic showing his name on the back of an auto in Kerala

Offbeat

Hindustan Times
07 September, 2021, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2021, 12:45 pm

Related News

Paulo Coelho reacts to pic showing his name on the back of an auto in Kerala

The author Paulo Coelh took to Twitter to share the picture along with his reaction to it

Hindustan Times
07 September, 2021, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2021, 12:45 pm
Paulo Coelho reacts to pic showing his name on the back of an auto in Kerala

A post by renowned novelist Paulo Coelho has created a buzz on Twitter. Taking to the micro-blogging site, he shared an image. The picture shows his name written on the back of an auto-rickshaw in India. Along with the picture, he also shared a caption reacting to the image.

"Kerala, India (thank you very much for the photo)" he wrote while sharing the picture.

The post prompted people to share different kinds of reactions. However, before knowing how they reacted take a look at the post the author shared:

The post was shared on September 5. Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 22,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated different comments.

"Paulo Coelho is a household name in Kerala and Alchemist would be familiar to a majority. Glad that this pic reached all the way till Brazil. Again Brazil is a second home to millions of die-hard Brazil soccer fans here. We invite you to the 'God's own country' legend," wrote a Twitter user. "It's morning here in Kerala, and this is the first thing I saw today... couldn't have been much better, because I started my journey with The Alchemist, glad that I'm still following it's path. Thank you for sharing this pic," shared another. 

Paulo Coelho / Kerala / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

16h | Videos
Ground Force: Conceptual storytelling album

Ground Force: Conceptual storytelling album

16h | Videos
Endangered Dolphins

Endangered Dolphins

16h | Videos
Afghanistan's all-female orchestra ‘Zohra’ falls silent

Afghanistan's all-female orchestra ‘Zohra’ falls silent

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

3
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

4
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places