Legal actions will be taken against the creators of 'Ghotona Shotto'

Seeking justice for the children with special needs who were insensitively portrayed in the recently aired Eid-ul-Adha tele-fiction "Ghotona Shotto", private humanitarian organization CHILD (Countrywide Health Initiative for Learning & Development) Foundation says that it will take legal action against the producer, director and associates of the production.

The legal initiative will be assisted by the Neuro-Developmental Disability Protection Trust (NDDT) and the Dhaka University Department of Communication Disorders, the organization said at a virtual press conference on Monday.

NDDT Trust Chairperson Dr Golam Rabbani, Managing Director Dr Anwar Ullah and Director Salma Begum, Dhaka University Communication Disorder Chairman Tawhida Jahan, Child Foundation Chairman Tahrin Aman, Co-Founder and Secretary General Anowara Aana Aman Aman and Barrister Shahedul Azam spoke at the webinar.

It was announced that the legal action against the fiction makers will be implemented on the basis of the Bangladesh government's 'Rights and Protection of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2013'.

Speakers at the press conference said that the tele-fiction 'Ghotona Shotto', aired on a private television channel as a special programme of Eid-ul-Adha and later released on its producer Central Music and Video (CMV)'s YouTube channel on July 25, has spread severe negative propaganda about the sensitive matter, which elevated the already existing superstitions, stigma and negative mindset regarding the children with special needs - especially in the rural area.

The speakers said that the name of the fiction itself is also deceptive and the underlying message conveyed in the fiction belittled and insulted the families, who have been constantly fighting the obstacles and roadblocks regarding the protection of their specially-abled children.

It was mentioned that the message given through the fiction has also insulted the responsible activities of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her worthy daughter Saima Wazed in building a friendly and cooperative, inclusive society for the people with special needs.

Directed by Rubel Hasan, the fiction sparked massive criticism after showcasing the story of a couple, acted by Afran Nisho as a driver and Mehazabien Chowdhury as a housemaid, who mischievously deceive their service-takers. Later it showcases that the couple was bestowed with a child with special needs, wondering if their child's condition is a result of their misdeeds.

Amid the controversy, the fiction was then immediately taken down from CMV's YouTube channel and the cast and crew have publicly apologised on their respective social media and other mainstream media platforms.

Rejecting the apology of the makers, casts and crews of 'Ghotona Shotto', the speakers at the webinar said that they will announce legal actions against the fiction-makers in the upcoming days.