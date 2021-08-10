Legal actions will be taken against the creators of 'Ghotona Shotto'

Glitz

UNB
10 August, 2021, 11:05 am
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 11:10 am

Related News

Legal actions will be taken against the creators of 'Ghotona Shotto'

Amid the controversy, the fiction was immediately taken down from CMV's YouTube channel and the cast and crew have publicly apologised on their respective social media

UNB
10 August, 2021, 11:05 am
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 11:10 am
Ghotona Shotto. Photo: Collected
Ghotona Shotto. Photo: Collected

Seeking justice for the children with special needs who were insensitively portrayed in the recently aired Eid-ul-Adha tele-fiction "Ghotona Shotto", private humanitarian organization CHILD (Countrywide Health Initiative for Learning & Development) Foundation says that it will take legal action against the producer, director and associates of the production.

The legal initiative will be assisted by the Neuro-Developmental Disability Protection Trust (NDDT) and the Dhaka University Department of Communication Disorders, the organization said at a virtual press conference on Monday.

NDDT Trust Chairperson Dr Golam Rabbani, Managing Director Dr Anwar Ullah and Director Salma Begum, Dhaka University Communication Disorder Chairman Tawhida Jahan, Child Foundation Chairman Tahrin Aman, Co-Founder and Secretary General Anowara Aana Aman Aman and Barrister Shahedul Azam spoke at the webinar.

It was announced that the legal action against the fiction makers will be implemented on the basis of the Bangladesh government's 'Rights and Protection of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2013'.

Speakers at the press conference said that the tele-fiction 'Ghotona Shotto', aired on a private television channel as a special programme of Eid-ul-Adha and later released on its producer Central Music and Video (CMV)'s YouTube channel on July 25, has spread severe negative propaganda about the sensitive matter, which elevated the already existing superstitions, stigma and negative mindset regarding the children with special needs - especially in the rural area.

The speakers said that the name of the fiction itself is also deceptive and the underlying message conveyed in the fiction belittled and insulted the families, who have been constantly fighting the obstacles and roadblocks regarding the protection of their specially-abled children.

It was mentioned that the message given through the fiction has also insulted the responsible activities of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her worthy daughter Saima Wazed in building a friendly and cooperative, inclusive society for the people with special needs.

Directed by Rubel Hasan, the fiction sparked massive criticism after showcasing the story of a couple, acted by Afran Nisho as a driver and Mehazabien Chowdhury as a housemaid, who mischievously deceive their service-takers. Later it showcases that the couple was bestowed with a child with special needs, wondering if their child's condition is a result of their misdeeds.

Amid the controversy, the fiction was then immediately taken down from CMV's YouTube channel and the cast and crew have publicly apologised on their respective social media and other mainstream media platforms.

Rejecting the apology of the makers, casts and crews of 'Ghotona Shotto', the speakers at the webinar said that they will announce legal actions against the fiction-makers in the upcoming days.

Ghotona Shotto / CMV drama

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

16h | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

16h | Videos
TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

3
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

5
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

6
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership