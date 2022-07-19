Apurbo reflects the sufferings of expatriates in ‘Aponjon’

Popular actor Ziaul Faruq Apurbo stars as an expatriate named Kamrul, who is the youngest son in his family, in the drama "Aponjon."

The drama hit CMV YouTube channel on 16 July and garnered over 20 lakh views within the few days of its release.

"Aponjon" revolves around the cries of bereaved family members over the news of the death of an expatriate.

Penned and made by Mursalin Shuvo, the drama stars Keya Payel opposite Apurbo.

Audiences are praising Apurbo's role as Kamrul, for representing the anguish and loneliness of expatriates in the drama.

