Apurba and Mehazabein to star in Eid drama 'Shonir Dosha'

TBS Report
29 June, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 04:34 pm

The drama stars Apurba and Mehazabein as Sumon and Shaoli whose live gets entangled in a series of mishaps.

Shonir Dosha. Photo: Courtesy
Popular on-screen duo Apurba and Mehazabein Chowdhury are ready to entertain the audience with their new drama "ShonirDosha" this Eid.

The CMV drama stars Apurba and Mehazabein as Sumon and Shaoli whose live gets entangled in a series of mishaps.
Shaoli's peaceful life turns upside down when she faces Sumon for the first time. Their encounter only leads to series of misfortunes on Shaoli's life which even Sumon can't deny.

Apurba and Mehazabein both said that the drama is quite interesting.

The actors said, "Coincidentally we met each other in a public bus. After that a series of misfortunes starts to occur one after another.  Anyone who sees it will believe that there is really something called 'Shonir Dosha'. However, the end of the drama gives changes everything."

Director of "Shonir Dosha" Mahim gave brief detail about the drama.

"Shaoli was sitting alone inside the bus. Later on Sumon comes and sits beside her. When Shaoli reaches her destination she gets up to leave from the bus but then suddenly her kameez is torn up. Apparently Sumon was sitting on her kameez when this happened. Embarrassed by the whole incident, Shaoli leaves her phone on the bus. Sumon wants to return the phone but just right before handing it to her, a thief grabs the phone and leaves them bewildered."

"After facing two such disastrous incident,  Shaoli considers Sumon as nothing but 'Shonir Dosha' in her life. Through this story we wanted to showcase how 'ShonirDosha' can be changed for good. Amidst Covid-19 restriction, we have worked hard to complete this drama. I hope everyone will love and appreciate our hard work," he added

Producer SK Shahed Ali Pappu is quite excited about the release of the drama in Eid-Ul-Azha.

"On the occasion of Eid-Ul-Azha, CMV banner has produced lots of series which will showcase a number of star studded casts in special dramas. 'ShonirDosha' is one of those special dramas that we are really excited about. All the Eid dramas will be released simultaneously during the 7 day long festivities and will be available for streaming in CMV's Youtube channel.
 

