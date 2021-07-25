‘Ghotona Shotto’ drama director apologies

Glitz

TBS Report
25 July, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2021, 10:41 pm

Related News

‘Ghotona Shotto’ drama director apologies

Actor Afran Nisho and actress Mehjabin also said sorry on behalf of the director

TBS Report
25 July, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2021, 10:41 pm
‘Ghotona Shotto’ drama director apologies

In face of huge criticism on social media, Rubel Hossain, director of Eid drama 'Ghotona Shotto', has apologised to all for the derogatory dialogue about disabled people.
 

Actor Afran Nisho and actress Mehjabin also said sorry on behalf of the director, artists and entire cast and crew of the drama. 

"This is an absolutely unintentional mistake. We didn't do it on purpose. So I apologize to everyone. I hope you will forgive us for our mistake," director Rubel Hasan told the Business Standard. 

The drama was taken down from yutube following the rage on social media.

Ghotona Shotto was released ahead of Eid-ul-Adha. At the end of the drama, there was a dialogue that "disabled children are born as a result of the punishment of the sins of the parents."

Coming live on Facebook, many parents raised question on the responsibility of the drama writer, director and artists. They also expressed frustration saying that such a mistake was not expected from the celebrated artists.

 

Ghotona Shotto / Rubel Hossain / drama director apologies / derogatory dialogue about disabled people

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

2h | Videos
TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

2h | Videos
TBS World: Mars rover to begin hunt for signs of life

TBS World: Mars rover to begin hunt for signs of life

2h | Videos
TBS Explainer: How Pegasus spyware works

TBS Explainer: How Pegasus spyware works

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link
Infrastructure

Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link

2
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

3
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

4
Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities
Economy

Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities

5
Mosharraf Karim. Photo: Collected
Glitz

Actor Mosharraf Karim sued for Tk50cr over 'misrepresentation' of lawyers in TV drama

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cooking oil can be used as tool to reduce child marriage in Bangladesh, US study finds