‘Ghotona Shotto’ drama director apologies

In face of huge criticism on social media, Rubel Hossain, director of Eid drama 'Ghotona Shotto', has apologised to all for the derogatory dialogue about disabled people.



Actor Afran Nisho and actress Mehjabin also said sorry on behalf of the director, artists and entire cast and crew of the drama.

"This is an absolutely unintentional mistake. We didn't do it on purpose. So I apologize to everyone. I hope you will forgive us for our mistake," director Rubel Hasan told the Business Standard.

The drama was taken down from yutube following the rage on social media.

Ghotona Shotto was released ahead of Eid-ul-Adha. At the end of the drama, there was a dialogue that "disabled children are born as a result of the punishment of the sins of the parents."

Coming live on Facebook, many parents raised question on the responsibility of the drama writer, director and artists. They also expressed frustration saying that such a mistake was not expected from the celebrated artists.