Farhan, Tisha to pair up for Eid drama ‘Wedding Crush’

Popular actor Mushfiq R Farhan and Tanjin Tisha-starrer drama "Wedding Crush" is gearing up for release this Eid on CMV YouTube channel.

The drama brings Farhan and Tisha in one frame for the first time.

"Farhan's plays a notorious guy while Tisha's character is sweet. "They both develop feelings for each other but never confess their feelings. To know what's in their fate, audiences need to wait till Eid," said producer Zakaria Shoukhin.

Regarding the drama, Farhan said, "I enjoyed working with Tisha."

"Audiences will enjoy the dialogues and script of the play," he hoped.

"The ending of this romantic drama is bound to touch the hearts of the audiences," said Tanjin Tisha.

"I am working with Farhan for the first time. I hope audiences will like our chemistry," she added.