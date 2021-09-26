I bought land on the moon simply as a result of falling in love with the moonlight: Himu Akram

Playwright and Director Himu Akram recently bought an acre of land from the 'Lunar Embassy' of Dennis Hope. He has also received the citizenship of the Moon.

The director received the land deed on Tuesday (21 September), reads a press release.

The map of the Moon also mentions the location of his land

Regarding buying land on the Moon, Himu Akram said, "It's a kind of illusion.

One's own land in the realm of imagination! Even a beggar dreams of being a robber someday!

From the mountains to the sea, from the open grounds to the woods, I have visited so many places year after year to witness the full moon. Numerous poems and dramas are filled with the praises of moon. I bought land on the moon simply as a result of falling in love with the moonlight. As I look at the moon now, standing on the veranda, I remember that I own a piece of land there. Maybe, after a few thousand years, someone else will have an abode on my land. Maybe, it will rain there too!"

Lunar Passport. Photo: Courtesy

The Us citizen, Dennis Hope's "Lunar Embassy" which in Bengali, stands for "the embassy of the moon" is the most popular for buying land on the moon. Himu Akram bought the land on the moon from the Lunar Embassy.

His plot is located in Moon's Sea of Muscowins.

The Lunar Embassy has sold 611 million acres of land to more than 6 million buyers over the last 41 years since 1980. They claim that 75 famous stars have bought land from the Lunar Embassy. Among them are even three former US presidents, such as George W. Bush, Jimmy Carter, and Ronald Reagan. Bollywood's King khan, Shah Rukh Khan's fans had once gifted him a land on the Moon. Sushant Singh Rajput had also purchased land on the Moon.

After purchasing the land, the company also provides the buyer with a sale agreement, a satellite image of the purchased land and legal documents such as geographical location of the land and the possession of the land.

"Sagar Dakiche Tare", "Managing Director", "Sajahaner Tin Din", "Mokbul Enterprise", "Jolchap", "Tahara Sonnassi" etc are some of the notable works of Himu Akram.