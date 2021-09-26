I bought land on the moon simply as a result of falling in love with the moonlight: Himu Akram

Glitz

TBS Report
26 September, 2021, 11:55 am
Last modified: 26 September, 2021, 02:47 pm

Related News

I bought land on the moon simply as a result of falling in love with the moonlight: Himu Akram

Regarding buying land on the Moon, Himu Akram said, "It's a kind of illusion"

TBS Report
26 September, 2021, 11:55 am
Last modified: 26 September, 2021, 02:47 pm
Himu Akram. Photo: Courtesy
Himu Akram. Photo: Courtesy

Playwright and Director Himu Akram recently bought an acre of land from the 'Lunar Embassy' of Dennis Hope. He has also received the citizenship of the Moon.

The director received the land deed on Tuesday (21 September), reads a press release. 

The map of the Moon also mentions the location of his land

Regarding buying land on the Moon, Himu Akram said, "It's a kind of illusion.

One's own land in the realm of imagination! Even a beggar dreams of being a robber someday!

 From the mountains to the sea, from the open grounds to the woods,  I have visited so many places year after year to witness the full moon. Numerous poems and dramas are filled with the praises of moon. I bought land on the moon simply as a result of falling in love with the moonlight. As I look at the moon now, standing on the veranda, I remember that I own a piece of land there. Maybe, after a few thousand years, someone else will have an abode on my land. Maybe, it will rain there too!"

Lunar Passport. Photo: Courtesy
Lunar Passport. Photo: Courtesy

The Us citizen, Dennis Hope's "Lunar Embassy" which in Bengali, stands for "the embassy of the moon" is the most popular for buying land on the moon. Himu Akram bought the land on the moon from the Lunar Embassy.

His plot is located in Moon's Sea of Muscowins.

The Lunar Embassy has sold 611 million acres of land to more than 6 million buyers over the last 41 years since 1980. They claim that 75 famous stars have bought land from the Lunar Embassy. Among them are even three former US presidents, such as George W. Bush, Jimmy Carter, and Ronald Reagan. Bollywood's  King khan, Shah Rukh Khan's fans had once gifted him a land on the Moon. Sushant Singh Rajput had also purchased land on the Moon.

After purchasing the land, the company also provides the buyer with a sale agreement, a satellite image of the purchased land and legal documents such as geographical location of the land and the possession of the land. 

"Sagar Dakiche Tare", "Managing Director", "Sajahaner Tin Din", "Mokbul Enterprise", "Jolchap", "Tahara Sonnassi" etc are some of the notable works of Himu Akram. 

Himu Akram / Director / Land on the Moon

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

21h | Videos
Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

21h | Videos
Tawsif Alam Khan: An avid traveller shares his greatest hits of travelling around the country

Tawsif Alam Khan: An avid traveller shares his greatest hits of travelling around the country

21h | Videos
My Travel Diary: Colorful travel stories of Eliza Binte Elahi

My Travel Diary: Colorful travel stories of Eliza Binte Elahi

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

3
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

4
Union bank official speaking in a press conference. Photo/TBS
Banking

Tk19cr given to a VIP customer after banking hours: Union Bank

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
How RingID Runs
Economy

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives