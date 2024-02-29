Mahbubul Alam promoted as Bangladesh Bank director 

TBS Report
29 February, 2024, 06:00 pm
Mahbubul Alam has been promoted to director of the Bangladesh Bank.
The central bank published a notification in this regard on 29 February.

The post was previously regarded as that of the bank's general manager.

Mahbubul is now attached to the Human Resources Department of the bank's head office.

Mahbubul, hailing from Shibchar Upazila of Madaripur District, obtained a Master's degree with honours from Dhaka University's Department of Accounting.

He joined Bangladesh Bank in 1999 as Assistant Director. During his career, he held responsibility in the Financial Integrity and Customer Services Department, Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit.

In 2018, he was promoted to the post of Additional Director and joined the Department of Foreign Exchange Inspection. He has efficiently made his mark in the supervision of crimes related to Trade Based Money Laundering and Hundi as well as the fraud-forgery in the financial sector.

He visited China, Nepal, Indonesia, Thailand, USA, Singapore, Malaysia and South Korea on professional responsibilities.

