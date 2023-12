The Cannes Film Festival announced Thursday that Greta Gerwig, director of the summer blockbuster "Barbie", will preside over the jury at its 77th edition in May.

The 40-year-old Gerwig, also an actor and screenwriter, takes the baton from Sweden's Ruben Ostlund, whose jury awarded the 2023 Palme d'Or to courtroom drama "Anatomy of a Fall".