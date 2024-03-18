I pursued directing to enhance my acting skills: Imtiaz Barshon

Acclaimed director Raihan Rafi has recently made a web-film for the OTT platform iScreen, titled 'Omimangshito.' Although the film's release is currently being delayed due to censor board issues, at the heart of the film is the young and talented actor Imtiaz Barshon, whose performances in multiple films and series over the years have caught the eyes of many.

Raihan Rafi has a reputation for creating stories shrouded in mystery. 'Omimangshito' is no exception, promising to enthral viewers with its enigmatic narrative on iScreen. Barshon takes on the lead male role, bringing the mystery to life.

Even before its release, 'Omamimangshito' has sparked considerable excitement within the entertainment industry. The plot has led fans and viewers to speculate about its resemblance to the real-life murder of journalist couple Sagar and Runi in 2012.

Yet, those who are behind the making, production, or acting in the film have remained tight-lipped, disclosing little to no information. Barshon also swayed away from talking about this.

"I believe whatever is being said and discussed about the film is not right. The plot was based on an unintentional murder. Any resemblance with a real life incident from the past is merely coincidental," said Barshon

In the midst of the buzz, those in the know suggest that Barshon has taken his career to the next level by acting in 'Omimangshito'. Yet, Barshon doesn't spend much time thinking about such stepping stones. He's more interested in honing his craft, always aiming to bring something new to his audience.

"I neither desire to bask in praise or rest on my laurels. I'm continually learning and advancing. In acting, there's no end to learning," he said.

Beyond his regular appearances in dramas and on OTT platforms, this actor occasionally dives into the film industry. His latest endeavour is a lead role in '1971: Korotole Chinno Matha,' a film steeped in history and directed by Rafiqul Anwar Rasel, inspired by a tale from the esteemed writer Hasan Azizul Haque. He's also appeared in 'Tribhuj' and 'Jaapito Jibon', with more roles looming on the horizon.

When asked in which genre he sees himself establishing a foothold, Barshon said, "I'm not really focusing on any particular genre. I choose projects based on whether the story and character align with my vision. I aim to advance through the characters I portray."

Barshon stepped into the world of entertainment with theatre. His career however took a detour when he joined director Nurul Alam Atique's team as an assistant director, a role many believed would become his path in the industry.

Yet, Barshon veered off this expected route, instead making a name for himself as a lead actor across numerous films and series. This prompts the question: was his stint as an assistant director a wasted journey?

"[It was] not at all wasted. I pursued directing to enhance my acting skills for the silver screen, recognising that directors seldom have the chance to guide actors during filming. Being well-prepared is crucial for an actor. My time working with Nurul Alam Atique was invaluable, and I'm now seeing the positive outcomes of those experiences."

Imtiaz Barshon's biggest inspiration is Irrfan Khan. Among Bangladeshi actors, Chanchal Chowdhury inspires him a lot.