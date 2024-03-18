I pursued directing to enhance my acting skills: Imtiaz Barshon

Splash

Sohel Ahsan
18 March, 2024, 09:40 am
Last modified: 18 March, 2024, 09:40 am

Related News

I pursued directing to enhance my acting skills: Imtiaz Barshon

Barshon has taken his career to the next level in ‘Omimangshito’. Despite the praise, the actor’s focus has always remained on honing his craft

Sohel Ahsan
18 March, 2024, 09:40 am
Last modified: 18 March, 2024, 09:40 am
Sketch: TBS
Sketch: TBS

Acclaimed director Raihan Rafi has recently made a web-film for the OTT platform iScreen, titled 'Omimangshito.' Although the film's release is currently being delayed due to censor board issues, at the heart of the film is the young and talented actor Imtiaz Barshon, whose performances in multiple films and series over the years have caught the eyes of many. 

Raihan Rafi has a reputation for creating stories shrouded in mystery. 'Omimangshito' is no exception, promising to enthral viewers with its enigmatic narrative on iScreen. Barshon takes on the lead male role, bringing the mystery to life. 

Even before its release, 'Omamimangshito' has sparked considerable excitement within the entertainment industry. The plot has led fans and viewers to speculate about its resemblance to the real-life murder of journalist couple Sagar and Runi in 2012. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Yet, those who are behind the making, production, or acting in the film have remained tight-lipped, disclosing little to no information. Barshon also swayed away from talking about this.

"I believe whatever is being said and discussed about the film is not right. The plot was based on an unintentional murder. Any resemblance with a real life incident from the past is merely coincidental," said Barshon 

In the midst of the buzz, those in the know suggest that Barshon has taken his career to the next level by acting in 'Omimangshito'. Yet, Barshon doesn't spend much time thinking about such stepping stones. He's more interested in honing his craft, always aiming to bring something new to his audience.

"I neither desire to bask in praise or rest on my laurels. I'm continually learning and advancing. In acting, there's no end to learning," he said.

Beyond his regular appearances in dramas and on OTT platforms, this actor occasionally dives into the film industry. His latest endeavour is a lead role in '1971: Korotole Chinno Matha,' a film steeped in history and directed by Rafiqul Anwar Rasel, inspired by a tale from the esteemed writer Hasan Azizul Haque. He's also appeared in 'Tribhuj' and 'Jaapito Jibon', with more roles looming on the horizon.

When asked in which genre he sees himself establishing a foothold, Barshon said, "I'm not really focusing on any particular genre. I choose projects based on whether the story and character align with my vision. I aim to advance through the characters I portray."

Barshon stepped into the world of entertainment with theatre. His career however took a detour when he joined director Nurul Alam Atique's team as an assistant director, a role many believed would become his path in the industry. 

Yet, Barshon veered off this expected route, instead making a name for himself as a lead actor across numerous films and series. This prompts the question: was his stint as an assistant director a wasted journey?

"[It was] not at all wasted. I pursued directing to enhance my acting skills for the silver screen, recognising that directors seldom have the chance to guide actors during filming. Being well-prepared is crucial for an actor. My time working with Nurul Alam Atique was invaluable, and I'm now seeing the positive outcomes of those experiences."

Imtiaz Barshon's biggest inspiration is Irrfan Khan. Among Bangladeshi actors, Chanchal Chowdhury inspires him a lot.

 

Imtiaz Barshon / Director / Omimangshito

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The cost of raising a child with special needs. Infographics: TBS

What does it take to parent a child with disabilities?

1d | Panorama
Unlike other EVs, the BYD Seal doesn&#039;t defy mainstream design for the sake of an odd ‘futuristic’ look. Photo: Akif Hamid

BYD Seal 3.8S AWD: Eastern electric power madness

23h | Wheels
The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline

2d | Panorama
Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

2d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Mithapukur Mosque: A Religious Heritage

Mithapukur Mosque: A Religious Heritage

8h | Videos
Impact of recession in international trade on ICD

Impact of recession in international trade on ICD

1h | Videos
EU backs law against forced labor in supply chains

EU backs law against forced labor in supply chains

2h | Videos
New selection committee's clear-cut statement: Perform or get dropped

New selection committee's clear-cut statement: Perform or get dropped

13h | Videos