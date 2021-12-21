Harry Potter Return to Hogwarts official trailer is out!

Harry Potter Return to Hogwarts. Photo: Collected

It's time to have a nostalgic drive to the wizarding world as the official trailer of upcoming HBO Max reunion special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is out.

In the trailer alums Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint return to the Hogwarts set to reminiscence the original fim as well as festivities in the Great Hall.

The trailer starts with an elevating music dramatc sound of Hogwarts clock.

Daniel Redcliff who played Harry Potter is seen walking in a deserted Diagon Alley. He reunites with Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) in Hogwarts. Many of the other cast members are also seen in the trailer.

The Great Hall of Hogwarts features as the backdrop for the actors' reunion.

Smaller conversations take place in common rooms and classrooms. A glimpse of platform 9 ¾ with the Hogwarts Express waiting also features in the trailer.

Video of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts | Official Trailer | HBO Max

Emma is seen hugging Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the film.

Emma said, "It feels like no time has passed and loads of time has passed." Daniel said that something that had scared him was "the implication that the most meaningful thing in our life was done," and that seeing everyone is 'joyous' because he realises 'it wasn't though.'

The trailer also shows scenes from the special, including interviews with Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes and Gary Oldman.

Actors such as Robbie Coltrane, Jason Isaacs, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis and Evanna Lynch also feature in glimpses in the trailer.

Helena said one of the 'highlights' for her was during Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, when she "had to pretend to be Hermione pretending to be Bellatrix Lestrange" as they enter Gringotts. In conversation with Daniel, she said, "I've still got the teeth," and puts them on as they laugh.

Ralph revealed how his sister's 10-12 years old kids reacted when he was contemplating whether to play Voldemort. "You've got to do it!" they told him.

Emma, Rupert and Daniel got together in the Gryffindor common room. She is heard saying, "When things get really dark, and times are really hard, there's something about Harry Potter that makes life richer." Rupert added, "There's a strong bond that we'll always have. We're family. We'll always be part of each other's lives." Hermione and Rupert hug each other as she wiped her eye.

Reacting to the trailer, a fan said, "I hope they include a tribute towards Alan Rickman. He was phenomenal in every HP film." A person also wrote, "I'm the only one who watched this trailer with an open mouth and felt like a little kid again? They brought me back so many memories can't wait for this!"

"When Rupert said we are family and seeing Emma crying I just can't help to cry it is just pure magical friendship that would never end," commented another user. "Oh god, I literally can't. Goosebumps. Biggest smile on my face throughout this trailer. And once it ended I started tearing up. Harry Potter is truly magical," wrote a fan.

The upcoming special reuniting the actors of the wizarding franchise from the eight-movie series, will stream on 1 January. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, which kicked off the film series, was released in November 2001, and the special will commemorate the franchise's 20th anniversary.