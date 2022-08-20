Patrick Fischler cast in a major role on Barry

As per a report on Deadline, Patrick Fischler is officially joining the dark comedy cult-hit show Barry on HBOMax. Fischler, who has appeared in Twin Peaks, Mad Men, Lost, and many other prestige TV shows, will join the cast of Barry's fourth season with a major recurring role.

All we know for now is that he will be playing a man called "Lon Oneil" who is "a man with a plan."

Fischler, who was excited to share the news, tweeted, "If you're lucky, a few times in a career you get to work with amazing people on an amazing project. This is one of those times."