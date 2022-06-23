House of the Dragon gets stunning poster, Season 2 seemingly renewed at HBO

HBO has dropped a new poster for "House of the Dragon", the highly anticipated prequel to Game of Thrones slated for release on 21 August 2022.

Based on George RR Martin's 2018 novel Fire & Blood, "House of the Dragon" is set 200 years before the events of HBO's massive hit "Game of Thrones."

The latest poster sees young Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) standing in front of her colossal dragon companion Syrax.

Though post production work for "House of Dragon" is scheduled to run until August, HBO has quietly renewed the series for season 2, reports Redanian Intelligence.

According to sources, the writing of "House of the Dragon" season 2 has already begun.

In fact, that's exactly how "Game of Thrones" used to operate. Each next season of "Game of Thrones" was written before the release of the current season.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in February, HBO programming chief Casey Bloys suggested the renewal of "House of the Dragon '' for season 2 depends on the performance of the first season.

"Typically speaking, I like to take an approach where we will talk about what a second season might look like and talk about scripts. But we tend to like to see how a show performs, said Casey Bloys.

That said, if I were betting, I'd say there's a pretty good shot that House of the Dragon will get a season two. But we tend to like things to air and give it some time. That said, on most shows, we'll do preparation and put ourselves in a good position to move forward," he added.

The 10-episode series is set to be led by Paddy Considine, as the benevolent King Viserys I Targaryen, the current occupant of the Iron Throne. It also features Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, and Emily Carey among others in pivotal roles.