'Barbie' gets streaming release date on Max

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in Barbie.Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" brilliantly presented women's position in society and how they are viewed, by simply twisting the gender roles Photo: Hindustan Times

Greta Gerwig's blockbuster movie "Barbie" will be available to stream on Max (formerly known as HBO Max) on 15 December.

The movie was released on 21 July across theatres worldwide.

Max also announced that the blockbuster film will launch with an American Sign Language version, promising to "build upon the film's empowering message of inclusiveness," as per CEO of HBO and Max Content Casey Bloys, reports Variety.

Barbie can be rented or purchased through video-on-demand (VOD) services such as Prime Video, Apple TV, and the Microsoft Store.

With a global box office revenue exceeding $1.4 billion, "Barbie" stands as the top-grossing film of 2023 and holds the record as the highest-grossing Warner Bros. movie in history.

The movie centres around Margot Robbie's portrayal of the stereotypical Barbie, accompanied by Ryan Gosling as Ken. Together, they embark on an adventure beyond Barbieland and into the real world, where they encounter Mattel executives and confront the challenges of womanhood.

Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Michael Cera and Issa Rae round out the star-studded cast.