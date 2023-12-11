'Barbie' gets streaming release date on Max

Splash

TBS Report
11 December, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2023, 02:43 pm

Related News

'Barbie' gets streaming release date on Max

With a global box office revenue exceeding $1.4 billion, "Barbie" stands as the top-grossing film of 2023 and holds the record as the highest-grossing Warner Bros. movie in history

TBS Report
11 December, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2023, 02:43 pm
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in Barbie.Greta Gerwig&#039;s &quot;Barbie&quot; brilliantly presented women&#039;s position in society and how they are viewed, by simply twisting the gender roles Photo: Hindustan Times
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in Barbie.Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" brilliantly presented women's position in society and how they are viewed, by simply twisting the gender roles Photo: Hindustan Times

Greta Gerwig's blockbuster movie "Barbie" will be available to stream on Max (formerly known as HBO Max) on 15 December. 

The movie was released on 21 July across theatres worldwide. 

Max also announced that the blockbuster film will launch with an American Sign Language version, promising to "build upon the film's empowering message of inclusiveness," as per CEO of HBO and Max Content Casey Bloys, reports Variety. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Barbie can be rented or purchased through video-on-demand (VOD) services such as Prime Video, Apple TV, and the Microsoft Store.

With a global box office revenue exceeding $1.4 billion, "Barbie" stands as the top-grossing film of 2023 and holds the record as the highest-grossing Warner Bros. movie in history.

The movie centres around Margot Robbie's portrayal of the stereotypical Barbie, accompanied by Ryan Gosling as Ken. Together, they embark on an adventure beyond Barbieland and into the real world, where they encounter Mattel executives and confront the challenges of womanhood.

Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Michael Cera and Issa Rae round out the star-studded cast.

 

Barbie Movie / Barbie / HBO Max / Margot Robbie

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Top budget-friendly geysers in the market right now

1h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Hazy Official: Scrunchies dipped in self-love

2h | Brands
Leaving the Desolation by Andrew Rogov via Pixels.

Delineating the depths of desolation…

1h | Features
Shashtho Chaka – Healthcare on Wheels has two buses, they plan to use one bus for the urban slums and another one for remote areas in villages. Photos: Courtesy

Shashtho Chaka: Driving healthcare up to the doorstep of the poor

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Foreign loans are essential to tackle the dollar crisis

Foreign loans are essential to tackle the dollar crisis

21m | TBS Round Table
Why is 'X' returning the inactive accounts?

Why is 'X' returning the inactive accounts?

1h | Tech Talk
Fraud is now at hand due to AI

Fraud is now at hand due to AI

4h | Tech Talk
Unemployment among Asian workers and Black men rises in November

Unemployment among Asian workers and Black men rises in November

5h | TBS World