Deepta TV to launch Deepta Award 2021

Deepta TV is all set to launch Deepta Award 2021 to commemorate its 6th anniversary.

The glittering award giving ceremony will air on Deepta TV on 18 November at 4.30pm.

The awards were given under 14 categories.

The crests were distributed by renowned actor Tariq Anam Khan, writer and journalist Anisul Haque, popular actor Zahid Hasan, Bhaskar Bandyopadhyay, National Life insurance CEO Kazim Uddin and Hoque Group's DGM Prabir Roy Chowdhury.

The award ceremony was hosted by Imtu Ratish and Neel Hurezahan.