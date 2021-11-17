Deepta TV to launch Deepta Award 2021

Glitz

TBS Report
17 November, 2021, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2021, 07:41 pm

Related News

Deepta TV to launch Deepta Award 2021

The awards were given under 14 categories

TBS Report
17 November, 2021, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2021, 07:41 pm
Deepta TV to launch Deepta Award 2021

Deepta TV is all set to launch Deepta Award 2021 to commemorate its 6th anniversary.

The glittering award giving ceremony will air on Deepta TV on 18 November at 4.30pm.

The awards were given under 14 categories.

The crests were distributed by renowned actor Tariq Anam Khan, writer and journalist Anisul Haque, popular actor Zahid Hasan, Bhaskar Bandyopadhyay, National Life insurance CEO Kazim Uddin and Hoque Group's DGM Prabir Roy Chowdhury.

The award ceremony was hosted by Imtu Ratish and Neel Hurezahan. 

Deepto TV

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

24m | Videos
Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

24m | Videos
Elephant killing has increased in the sanctuary

Elephant killing has increased in the sanctuary

54m | Videos
JICA representative, top officials visit Metro Rail

JICA representative, top officials visit Metro Rail

59m | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records