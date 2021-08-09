How ‘7 dugune 14’ became a reality

MANpaCHITRA started its journey to complete '7 dugune 14' around two and a half months back. Composed of a team of 20, which included me and my students, we decided to make 14 short films. Casting a number of established artists, and industry stalwarts backing the project, the two and half months turned out to be a memorable experience for me and my students.

At first we discussed the project among ourselves, which was later produced by Alpha-I.

Shahriar Shakil, owner of Alpha-I, trusted the new directors, which was a huge opportunity for us.

He came forward on his own as the project producer. Ejaz Uddin Ahmed Shanto was the executive producer of the project. These two people did everything to resolve any problem that came up during the shooting.

Actor Manoj Pramanik and a 20-member team composed of his students called ‘MANpaCHITRA’ embarked on a journey to produce 14 short films. Photo: Courtesy

Labik Kamal Gaurab and his Studio LKG came forward to do the almost impossible task of producing the music and composing original songs for the project, besides doing music for the 14 short films and trailers.

Rajib Ashraf has written the title song of the project. He did it on his own initiative.

Gaurab Bhai gave melody to the lyrics immediately. We got the theme song of the project within two days, which brought dynamism to our work.

We started shooting on 7 June. After finishing the shoot of two productions, we found that some of my students had exams on shooting days.

So, everything went on side by side – exam preparation, sitting for exams, and shooting.

Many students had to appear on the set just after sitting for an exam.

I would like to thank the Film and Media Studies department of Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University and my fellow teachers who helped us tremendously. Otherwise, it might not have been possible to continue shooting.

Even four of my university colleagues acted in these short films. The shooting of a short film was also done on the university campus.

The entire MANpaCHITRA team, including the 14 producers, is grateful to the university family for their cooperation.

On one hand, we could not finish the shooting within the stipulated time due to the ongoing situation, and it ended on July 16. On the other hand, the time for releasing the short films was also approaching.

The post-production was done in a hurry and some of the team members fell ill due to the pressure of shooting and post-production.

However, we managed to submit the project by overcoming all the obstacles.

Deepto TV broadcasted all the 14 short films in seven days. The films were later released on OTT platform Bioscope.

We then started to receive positive responses from the audience and well-wishers. They congratulated us over the phone, on social media and in various other ways.

Some of them have also given us some very helpful suggestions and we are all overwhelmed by all these reactions.

I would like to express my special gratitude to all the viewers and well-wishers of '7 dugune 14'.

Many popular actors of the country have acted in these short films. Their participation is a great achievement for MANpaCHITRA and all the new directors.

Our journalist friends also played a vital role to reach the news of our project to the audiences. They have been by our side since the beginning of this work.

All the success of this work has been possible due to the various organisations and talented people who are directly and indirectly associated with us. Their advice, inspiration, and contribution have made '7 dugune 14' possible.

Manoj Pramanik is an actor, and a lecturer at the department of Film and Media Studies, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University (JKKNIU), Trishal, Mymensingh

