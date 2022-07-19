Deepto TV director among 3 secure bail in defamation case

Court

TBS Report
19 July, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2022, 04:25 pm

A Chattogram Cyber Tribunal on Tuesday has granted bail to Deepto TV Director Kazi Zahin Hasan, Chief Operating Officers Kazi Urfi Ahmed and Anisur Rahman in a defamation case filed six years ago.

Judge Jahirul Kabir passed the order after hearing the bail petitions filed by the accused on Tuesday (19 July).

On Monday (18 July), the accused were sent to jail when they surrendered before the court upon expiry of their anticipatory bail.

Deepto TV's Managing Director Kazi Jahedul Hasan secured bail in the same case on health grounds, hours after landing in jail.

According to court sources, Deepto TV aired news involving Nurul Islam BSC and his son Mujibur Rahman on 16 and 22 March 2016.

On 5 April 2016, Sanwara Group Manager Jahangir Alam filed a defamation case against four people with Chawkbazar Police Station under Section 57 (2) of the ICT Act, alleging that the minister and his son were libelled by the news.

The High Court on 5 June approved a six-week anticipatory bail with a condition to appear before the Chattogram Cyber Tribunal. 

Four accused including the MD of Deepto TV surrendered before the court on Monday when the court ordered them to jail.

Lawyer of the accused then filed a bail petition for Kazi Jahedul Hasan before the court citing illness.

