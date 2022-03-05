Mehazabein, Apu Biswas perform at ACI Deepto Krishy Award 2021

Popular actors, Mehazabien Chowdhury, Mim Chowdhury and Nadia has given a stellar dance performance at ACI Deepto Krishy Award 2021.

The award giving ceremony co-organised by ACI group and Deepto TV honoured the country's farmers who contributed to the agricultural development was held on Friday (4 March).

The Gala event, hosted by popular actor Ferdous and Purnima featuring an array of cultural performances, was broadcast on Deepto TV, reads a press release.

Ferdous Ahmed and Purnima hosting the ACI Deepto Krishy Award. Photo: Courtesy

The event also included performance from legendary folk artist Momotaz.

Awards were given in 10 categories to different individuals and organisations for their impeccable contribution to the country's agricultural advancement.

Photo: Courtesy

Mohammad Harun Chowdhury was honoured as the Best agricultural entrepreneur male, Best Agricultural entrepreneur Female was won by Shahida Begum, Best Fruit Gardener Award was presented to MD Rafiqul Islam, Best crop grower award was given to Moniruzzaman Monir, Best Agricultural Inventor award was bagged by Nur Mohammad, Best cattle farmer award was received by Yasir Arafat Rubel, Razia Sultana was honoured as Best Vegetable Farmer, Best Fisherman Award was received by Farhin Rishta Binte Benzir.

Best Social / Cooperative Agriculture award was presented to Bangladesh Flower Society Agargaon.

The farmers were honoured by Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim and State Minister of Agriculture Mohammad Abdur Razzaque,

Each winner received crests, prize money worth Tk1 lakh and a gift hamper from ACI.