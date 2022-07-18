Deepta TV MD gets bail, director among 3 sent to jail in defamation case

Hours after being sent to jail by a Chattogram Cyber Tribunal, Deepta TV's Managing Director Kazi Jahedul Hasan secured bail in a defamation case on Monday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, Judge Jahirul Kabir sent Kazi Jahedul Hasan, Deepta TV Director Kazi Zahin Hasan, Chief Operating Officer Kazi Urfi Ahmed and Chittagong Bureau reporter Runa Ansari to jail when they surrendered before the court on Monday morning.

Later, they filed another bail petition before the court citing sickness.

Then, Judge Jahirul Kabir granted bail to Kazi Jahedul Hasan only and fixed Tuesday for hearing the bail petition of other accused.

According to court sources, Deepta TV aired a news involving Nurul Islam BSC and his son Mujibur Rahman on 16 and 22 March in 2016.

On April 5, 2016, Sanwara Group Manager Jahangir Alam filed a case against four people with Chawkbazar Police Station under Section 57 (2) of the ICT Act, alleging that the minister and his son were defamed by the news.