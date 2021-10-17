Aryan Khan’s millennial lingo ‘Let’s have a blast’ text interpreted as literal blast

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in India, flagged Aryan Khan for his WhatsApp text "let's have a blast" to Arbaaz Merchant.

Netizens started bashing NCB and came in support of Aryan Khan after NCB's interpretation of Aryan's text. They speculate either NCB is too dumb or pretending to be dumb to harass SRK's son.

Boomer uncles reading whatsapp chats 🥲 https://t.co/uIkRj5mtwS— Angshuman Choudhury (@angshuman_ch) October 16, 2021

Meanwhile, jewelry designer Farah Khan Ali teaches NCB millennial lingo after its interpretation of Aryan Khan's "let's have a blast" text.

"Dear NCB, the millennials today have a language that I had to Goggle to know," penned Farah Ali khan alongside a photo that explains the meaning of millennial lingo including FOMO-fear of missing out and BLAST- to have a good time.

Dear NCB

The millennials of today have a language I had to Google to know.



FOMO - Fear of missing out

SICK - Something that is cool

DOPE - Something Excellent

GOAT - Greatest of all time

BLAST - To have a good time.



Want more, please see pic attached herein 😃 https://t.co/D1aMGy9E3H pic.twitter.com/qhsSVfoCQS— Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) October 16, 2021

Aryan, elder son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, was arrested along with Arbaaz and others by the NCB earlier this month in a drug case.

He is currently lodged at Mumbai's Arthur Road jail. A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances court in Mumbai has reserved its order on his bail application till 20 October, reports Hindustan Times.

On Thursday, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, arguing on behalf of the NCB, asked the court to note the WhatsApp chat between Aryan and Arbaaz, in which they talked about "having a blast". Aryan's lawyer Amit Desai suggested that the message was misinterpreted by the NCB.

"Today's generation has a means of communication, which is English...not the Queen's English...it's sometimes what the older generation will call torture. The way they communicate is very different," Amit Desai said.

"Conversations on chats can often be misunderstood. WhatsApp chats are supposed to be private conversations. But I am told there are no messages or conversations on the mobile about the rave party," he added.