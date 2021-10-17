Aryan Khan’s millennial lingo ‘Let’s have a blast’ text interpreted as literal blast

Glitz

TBS Report
17 October, 2021, 11:50 am
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 01:25 pm

Related News

Aryan Khan’s millennial lingo ‘Let’s have a blast’ text interpreted as literal blast

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in India, flagged Aryan Khan for his WhatsApp text “let’s have a blast” to Arbaaz Merchant.

TBS Report
17 October, 2021, 11:50 am
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 01:25 pm
Shah Rukh Khan with his eldest son Aryan Khan. Photo: Collected
Shah Rukh Khan with his eldest son Aryan Khan. Photo: Collected

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in India, flagged Aryan Khan for his WhatsApp text "let's have a blast" to Arbaaz Merchant.

Netizens started bashing NCB and came in support of Aryan Khan after NCB's interpretation of Aryan's text. They speculate either NCB is too dumb or pretending to be dumb to harass SRK's son. 

Meanwhile, jewelry designer Farah Khan Ali teaches NCB millennial lingo after its interpretation of Aryan Khan's "let's have a blast" text.

"Dear NCB, the millennials today have a language that I had to Goggle to know," penned Farah Ali khan alongside a photo that explains the meaning of millennial lingo including FOMO-fear of missing out and BLAST- to have a good time.

Aryan, elder son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, was arrested along with Arbaaz and others by the NCB earlier this month in a drug case.

He is currently lodged at Mumbai's Arthur Road jail. A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances court in Mumbai has reserved its order on his bail application till 20 October, reports Hindustan Times.  

On Thursday, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, arguing on behalf of the NCB, asked the court to note the WhatsApp chat between Aryan and Arbaaz, in which they talked about "having a blast". Aryan's lawyer Amit Desai suggested that the message was misinterpreted by the NCB.

"Today's generation has a means of communication, which is English...not the Queen's English...it's sometimes what the older generation will call torture. The way they communicate is very different," Amit Desai said.

"Conversations on chats can often be misunderstood. WhatsApp chats are supposed to be private conversations. But I am told there are no messages or conversations on the mobile about the rave party," he added.

 

Shah Rukh Khan / Aryan Khan / drug case / bollywood / WhatsApp 'drug chats' / millenials / lingo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

18h | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

18h | Videos
Brand new car Assembled in Bangladesh

Brand new car Assembled in Bangladesh

18h | Videos
McCartney blames Lennon for Beatles' breakup

McCartney blames Lennon for Beatles' breakup

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

5
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers

6
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025