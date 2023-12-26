TVS APACHE RTR 160 4V: A new fuel-injected experience

The new 4V looks mostly the same as the previous one but has a more balanced chassis design, a new headlight design and a new exhaust. Photo: Akif Hamid

The TVS Apache RTR 4V has always remained one of the most sought-after models in the local motorcycle industry partially due to its features and mostly because of the price-to-performance ratio it delivered. In September of 2023, TVS finally unveiled the newest 4V which also became the brand's first bike to come with a fuel-injected (FI) engine.

TVS Bangladesh gave TBS an exclusive opportunity to ride and use the bike for five days. In this feature, I share my experience of using the newest 4V as my daily commuter for nearly a week.

Within half a decade of being in the market, the 4V has received two refreshes which have always been way beyond having colour schemes. Yet, the brand has always focused on making the newest model look more premium than the previous one and it's no different with this one.

Despite looking mostly the same, the new model will be offered only in a single matte black and red colour scheme, which sets it apart from the other models. I lean towards the red, which makes the bike stand out.

It still retains the clear case LED tail light but gets a new single LED integrated DRL in the centre of the headlight unit. The LED headlight balances intensity and spread very well and won't require users to install additional fog lights as long as it's ridden at controlled speeds.

Apart from speed, rpm and gear, the instrument cluster also displays riding modes and phone notifications and allows GPS navigation. Photo: Akif Hamid

Apart from the new colour scheme, TVS has added a plethora of modern features to the model. The Smart X-Connect, the highlight feature of the previous model, is carried over which allows users to connect their phone to the bike via Bluetooth to get call alerts and notifications displayed on the bike's digital instrument cluster. It also allows for GPS navigation.

However, the spotlight of the new one is the riding modes. A 'Mode' button, beside the engine kill switch, gives access to three riding modes–Rain, Urban and Sport– which changes the way the bike behaves in terms of power delivery and braking. It comes with a 4-stroke, oil-cooled, SOHC fuel-injected 160cc engine paired with a 5-speed transmission.

The new 4V is the first locally offered TVS model with an FI engine. Photo: Akif Hamid

In Urban and Rain Mode, the engine produces a maximum power output of 15.64 PS at 8600 rpm and 14.14 Nm of maximum torque at 7000 rpm. In Sports mode, the full potential of the bike gets unlocked, producing 17.55 PS and 14.73 Nm of maximum power at 9250 rpm and torque at 7500 rpm respectively.

It's not just the difference in power delivery, the 'Super-Moto' single channel ABS, as TVS terms it, acts differently based on the riding modes as well.

In Urban and Rain Mode, for example, the power delivery is linear and limited to about 9000 rpm to improve fuel economy. The blinker activates at around 5000 rpm indicating that's the economically sweet spot to shift. The ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) activates nearly every time, making riding through sandy surfaces very easy.

In Rain mode, the 'ready-pickup' (as the bike community terms it), gets heavily reduced, lowering the chance of losing traction. Riding on the airport road in December rain, I was surprisingly confident with applying the front brake and that's the one I used most of the time. The rear tyre, however, occasionally skids if the brake is applied too harshly but can be easily controlled by anyone used to it.

In Sport mode, which I've used the most, the 4v decides to go completely brutal. Users of the first-generation 4V will instantly fall in love with it. Promised to be track-tested, this mode makes the throttle feel softer to twist and redlines at a staggering 11,500 rpm. Although three-digit speeds cannot be achieved until the 4th gear.

The Super-Moto single-channel ABS is designed to behave differently based on riding modes. Photo: Akif Hamid

The ABS this time, becomes more relaxed at low speeds, feasibly mimicking a mechanical braking system. It gives more control to the user and responds to how the brake lever is pressed.

Other features include a segment-first Glide Through Technology (GTT) that allows riders to smoothly operate through traffic without using throttle and only the clutch. It's an amazing feature to have if one needs to hurdle through traffic like the ones around the Mohakhali Bus Terminal daily.

The new exhaust has a sharp note with a good base, adding to the bike's road presence. Photo: Akif Hamid

All in all, it's the most feature-packed 4V to date and perhaps the smoothest one. It did, however, increase both in the performance department as well as price. Hence, with a price tag of Tk2.70 lakh, the price-to-performance ratio aspect that made the bike popular among young adults is difficult to comment on and best kept for the potential buyers to decide.

Beyond the price factor, it was a treat to use as my daily commuter for five days, especially for features like GTT and the growling exhaust note that I'll be missing the most.

Specifications:

Engine:

4-stroke, oil-cooled, SOHC fuel-injected 160cc

Transmission: 5-speed manual

Power:

Urban/Rain: 15.64 PS at 8,600 rpm

Sport: 17.55 PS at 9,250 rpm

Torque:

Urban/Rain: 14.14 Nm at 7,000

Sport: 14.73 Nm at 7,500

Price: Tk2,69,900