2 dead as pick-up van hits motorbikes in Sylhet

Bike destroyed in an accident on Sylhet-Tamabil highway in Jaintiapur upazila of Sylhet district on 5 March 2024. Photo: UNB

Two people were killed and four were injured as a pick-up van rammed into three motorbikes on Sylhet-Tamabil highway in Jaintiapur upazila of Sylhet district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Shihab, 22, son of Alauddin, and Foysal Reza, 19, son of Liakat Ali of the upazila.

The accident occurred around 9:45 pm in front of Jaflong Valley Boarding School when the Mokampunji-bound pick-up van hit three motorbikes, leaving five people injured, said Tajul Islam, officer-in-charge of Jaintapur Model Police Station.

The injured were taken to Jaintiapur Upazila Health Complex where the doctors declared two of them dead.

Vehicular movement on Sylhet-Tamabil road remained suspended for an hour as local people put up barricades protesting the accident.