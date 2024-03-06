2 dead as pick-up van hits motorbikes in Sylhet

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 March, 2024, 10:20 am
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 10:28 am

Related News

2 dead as pick-up van hits motorbikes in Sylhet

TBS Report
06 March, 2024, 10:20 am
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 10:28 am
Bike destroyed in an accident on Sylhet-Tamabil highway in Jaintiapur upazila of Sylhet district on 5 March 2024. Photo: UNB
Bike destroyed in an accident on Sylhet-Tamabil highway in Jaintiapur upazila of Sylhet district on 5 March 2024. Photo: UNB

Two people were killed and four were injured as a pick-up van rammed into three motorbikes on Sylhet-Tamabil highway in Jaintiapur upazila of Sylhet district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Shihab, 22, son of Alauddin, and Foysal Reza, 19, son of Liakat Ali of the upazila.

The accident occurred around 9:45 pm in front of Jaflong Valley Boarding School when the Mokampunji-bound pick-up van hit three motorbikes, leaving five people injured, said Tajul Islam, officer-in-charge of Jaintapur Model Police Station.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The injured were taken to Jaintiapur Upazila Health Complex where the doctors declared two of them dead.

Vehicular movement on Sylhet-Tamabil road remained suspended for an hour as local people put up barricades protesting the accident.

Top News

Accident / bike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

As the second largest jute producer, Bangladesh vows to resurrect the glory days of the golden fiber. Photo: TBS

Processed cellulose from jute: Will Bangladesh recognise the gem hidden in the golden fibre?

3h | Panorama
The size of the bedside lamp should be proportional to the dimensions of the surface or table on which it will be used. Photo: Collected

Bedside lightning: The twilight by our beds

16h | Habitat
Like the capital’s Dhanmondi, Gulshan and Banani areas, Khilgaon also has high-rise buildings or towers with restaurants on every floor. At one of these buildings, we found the way to the stairs blocked by a huge generator. PHOTOS: MEHEDI HASAN

Waiting on a fire? Inside the restaurant cluster in Khilgaon

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

RANCON Cars Limited launches the Proton X90 Hybrid in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Panic around the world – is my account hacked?

Panic around the world – is my account hacked?

39m | Videos
Jamal Bhuyan quits ties with Argentine club.

Jamal Bhuyan quits ties with Argentine club.

14h | Videos
Why hide and seek regarding the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine?

Why hide and seek regarding the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine?

13h | Videos
Is physical money on its way out?

Is physical money on its way out?

2h | Videos